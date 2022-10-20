2024 VW Amarok Mid-Size Truck Hastily Presents Itself in Unofficial EV Redesign

As part of the Ford-Volkswagen commercial vehicle global alliance formed in 2019, the American and German automakers presented the first major fruit of their collaboration earlier this year.
That would be the second generation of the T6-based Ford Ranger mid-size pickup truck that will also arrive in North America soon, as well as the second-generation of the popular and upscale VW Amarok nameplate that will not be available in North America anytime, let alone soon.
Anyway, both are not yet available for sale across their intended markets, irrespective of the VW Amarok’s two-door Single Cab or four-door Double Cab configurations. Yet, someone is already eager to see the next version of the successful German pickup truck.
While the regular model is actively trying to fill the Mercedes-Benz X-Class luxury void, Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, has taken up the task of revealing a potential EV derivation of the cool new Amarok, tentatively dressed up in CGI for the 2024 or 2025 model year. Well, although the ID. Buzz Cargo-inspired visage might look a tad funny on the hulking VW Amarok, but that is not as far-fetched as some might imagine, frankly.
Plus, the rear POV changes (aside from the lack of an exhaust pipe) could easily serve as the template for an upcoming mid-life-cycle facelift when the time is ripe. As for the lack of an ICE powertrain, remember that Ford has revealed plans to churn out a second electric pickup truck on a dedicated battery-powered architecture, and the Blue Oval might choose to share the platform with VW for their Scout brand revival in America.
Meanwhile, over in Europe, Australia, and other regional markets, it could easily serve as the foundation for a fully electric VW Amarok mid-size pickup truck. However, do take all that with a massive pinch of salt, as nothing has been officially announced, teased, or even rumored.
