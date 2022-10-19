Cadillac Celestiq Big-Body Coupe Is the EV Land Yacht We Dreamt of, but Won’t Get

Interestingly, perhaps as a coincidence (perhaps not), the automotive world now has a couple of brand-new flagship EV nameplates to ruminate about, the Rolls-Royce Spectre and Cadillac Celestiq.
One is the Wraith successor that dropped the ICE pretense and focused on the sustainable battery-powered future. In the process, it also got the new BMW Group flagship image with split headlights, plus a fully EV powertrain to meet the demands of the eco revolution.
The other is Cadillac’s attempt to keep the sedan segment alive at the top, complete with an odd-looking five-door liftback treatment that some already think has disappointing styling. So, what happens when people start thinking that Rolls should have been the one to imagine an EV sedan and Cadillac should have stuck to GM's traditional roster of big-body coupes?
Well, at least in the wonderful realm of imagination, there is a quick – albeit partial – solution. So, here is Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who simply could not resist messing a little with the newly-introduced $300k+ ultra-luxury EV from America. Thus, he quickly jumped at the chance of fulfilling our big-body coupe dreams and gave us a two-door Cadillac Celestiq virtual dream acting as the EV land yacht we want but may never get – at least not in the real world.
The morphing process is quite simple, at least when seen from afar: get rid of a couple of doors, ditch the quirky liftback rear, and give it an edgy rear format that had people quickly thinking of all sorts of crazy stuff, like Monte Carlo SS vibes or Celestiq 454SS transformations. Who knows, maybe we will get those ideas soon enough, as there were a lot of fan requests to further transform the Celestiq into other stuff – from wagons all the way to three-row sedans!
