Rolls-Royce Spectre EV Looks Inconspicuous When Dressed in Shadow Line CGI Attire

The Cadillac Celestiq five-door liftback sedan and the Rolls-Royce Spectre coach door coupe are the biggest EV things across the automotive industry this fall, especially in terms of pricing.
Otherwise, if it was all about the hulking presence, the vote might have gone down the impending GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 and upcoming Ram 1500 EV concept route, instead. But no one can get too close to a $300k Cadillac without knowing a thing or two about the EV sector (except Lenny Kravitz, apparently).
Or to a $413k+ Rolls-Royce that comes out to replace the Wraith coupe with a completely new powertrain and an outrageous introductory specification – especially inside the starry cockpit. Be that as it may, these two are going to be some of the most beloved EVs the aftermarket realm has ever seen. And the virtual automotive artists are pitching in to assist with the upcoming, dreamy configurations.
Some like their Spectre EVs thoroughly slammed and dastardly widebody, while others will only seek to spice up an aftermarket wheelset or two. Meanwhile, Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, thinks now is the right CGI time to send a Spectre EV down his signature ‘Shadow Line’ route to achieve an imagined, subtler atmosphere.
As always, this CGI makeover gets rid of the posh chrome elements, instead opting for an inconspicuous apparition dressed in darker colors and flaunting many blacked-out accents and details. Naturally, the digital transformation is also accompanied by a dark grille, as well as a new set of humongous wheels. No lowered suspension setup this time, though, as perhaps the author felt that would be too much ‘tuning,’
And that, perhaps, is not befitting of one of the world’s most luxurious EVs that has ever graced this lovely planet Earth of ours!
