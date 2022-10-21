2023 BMW M2 Shooting Brake Feels Like the Digital Swiss Army Knife of Sporty Cars

It is probably still too early to tell (maybe there is another ace up the proverbial sleeve), but perhaps BMW culminated the M GmbH anniversary celebrations with the release of the 2023 M2.
As we all know, the BMW M2 is the high-performance version of the 2 Series range and has recently arrived for the 2023 model year as a brand-new G87 iteration. It did so complete with a 453-hp inline-six turbo 3.0-liter S58 engine, rear-wheel drive, and a standard six-speed manual transmission.
As such, it may easily be considered a true purist delight. Albeit, it is also a truly expensive one, considering the base MSRP of $62,200 plus $995 destination and handling for a compact sports car that will land around the globe in April next year from BMW’s plant in Mexico. So, obviously, it will have its work cut out for it.
But what if there was a Jack of all trades version that eschews the ‘master of none’ continuation? Well, in the real world, the fixed roof version is all we are going to get. Over across the virtual realm, though, all bets are off, and sometimes also the top of the BMW M2. Alas, this is not one of those Convertible times when practicality is further impaired.
On the contrary, the virtual artist better known as j.b.cars on social media takes his third quick CGI swing at the angular goodies brought by the 2023 BMW M2 hoot and after an old vs. new comparison plus a smiling front redesign, now we also have a Swiss army knife of a BMW M2 Shooting Brake. Oh, and it looks even more outrageous, too.
This is interesting, as most other pixel masters have tried to tame or at least contain the brawny OEM attitude, even when dabbling with their vision of how a BMW M2 shooting brake might look like in ‘imagination land.’ And, frankly, it works (for me).
As such, it may easily be considered a true purist delight. Albeit, it is also a truly expensive one, considering the base MSRP of $62,200 plus $995 destination and handling for a compact sports car that will land around the globe in April next year from BMW’s plant in Mexico. So, obviously, it will have its work cut out for it.
But what if there was a Jack of all trades version that eschews the ‘master of none’ continuation? Well, in the real world, the fixed roof version is all we are going to get. Over across the virtual realm, though, all bets are off, and sometimes also the top of the BMW M2. Alas, this is not one of those Convertible times when practicality is further impaired.
On the contrary, the virtual artist better known as j.b.cars on social media takes his third quick CGI swing at the angular goodies brought by the 2023 BMW M2 hoot and after an old vs. new comparison plus a smiling front redesign, now we also have a Swiss army knife of a BMW M2 Shooting Brake. Oh, and it looks even more outrageous, too.
This is interesting, as most other pixel masters have tried to tame or at least contain the brawny OEM attitude, even when dabbling with their vision of how a BMW M2 shooting brake might look like in ‘imagination land.’ And, frankly, it works (for me).