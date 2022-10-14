BMW M2 ‘ShootingBrake’ Is a Good Dream, Unlike the M4 Grille-Swap Nightmare

Has anyone lived under an automotive rock these past few years and remained oblivious to BMW’s way of stirring up the design pot in more ways than we can imagine – either in our cool dreams or worst nightmares?
If so, then have a look at the latest 4 Series, M3, and M4, or the flagships (X7 LCI, all-new i7, and 7 Series) before we kick off this discussion. And then glance at the absolute M GmbH, their second-only exclusive product and most outrageous to date, the up to 735-hp (in Label Red form) BMW XM high-performance luxury crossover SUV.
Now we can properly lay our eyes on the angular design of the 2023 BMW M2. It is a compact sports car hoot with great technical specifications (453-hp 3.0-liter turbo inline-six, RWD, six-speed stick shift) and a quirky design that some believe to come directly from the Minecraft video game. Others are way less elegant, especially when checking out the optional M Performance Parts attire.
Naturally, the G87 BMW M2 has quickly become a darling of the virtual automotive artist’s world. And we have seen quite a few subtle transformations, from smiling M2s to versions that are already getting dressed for the aftermarket’s custom wheel party. But now it is also time to get serious, and a bit more extreme. Not necessarily in a bad way, at least not as far as the virtual artist better known as X-Tomi Design on social media is concerned, who is now focusing on morphing the little rascal into different body styles.
First was the unlikely BMW M2 Convertible, which brought us dreams of spring. Now there is also a hypothetical BMW M2 ‘ShootingBrake’ and this one is for people who imagine the Bavarian with major Hot Hatch potential. Alas, the good dreams are bound to come to an end, and quickly.
This is because we also have the pixel master behind the showallcars account on social media, who is down to giving us some M4 nightmares that nobody asked for. Plus, the CGI expert also shows us why even BMW’s designers did not want the double-coffin grille on the M2! Because it sucks…
