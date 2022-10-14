Widebody Nissan ‘400Z’ Feels Like a Tuned JDM Sports Car Able to Fight BMW’s M2

Over in America, the sports car niche – just like many other passenger car segments – is feeling the brunt of the crossover, SUV, and truck assault plus the echoes of the incoming EV revolution.
So, it is no wonder that although the Dodge Challenger has outrun the pony/muscle competition after the first three quarters of the year, things are not looking great for any of the entries in the field. Alas, automakers are not yet ready to give up hope, and Ford will see the ICE lifestyle through with the 2024 Mustang while BMW seeks luxury and purist driver glory at once with the 2023 M2.
Meanwhile, the sports car market has already welcomed the latest and (arguably) greatest, seventh-generation Nissan Z as much-needed reinforcement against the likes of Toyota’s GR Supra, among others. Thus, we are slowly but steadily starting to see the aftermarket realm also take hold, slowly tuning the coupe into greatness.
But what if someone went above and beyond the call of JDM duty, seeking to repackage the little and nimble Z into something that could fight the compact sports car flagship? Of course, that would be the incoming Mexico-born second-generation G87 M2, a 453 hp rascal that wants to live a proper inline-six, RWD, and stick shift lifestyle. Unfortunately, at least for now, the Z answer comes from the digital automotive universe.
No worries, there is still ample time until the M2 hits the market for Jon Pumfrey, the virtual artist behind the DomesticMango label (aka dm_jon on social media), who is having the JDM tuning blast with the digital Nissan ‘400Z’ to find an aftermarket outlet willing to have this ready for next year’s edition of the iconic SEMA Show.
Meanwhile, let us quickly check out the virtual goodies. All the usual JDM tuning suspects are present and accounted for, it seems. And those include the thoroughly slammed attitude, the bonkers widebody aerodynamic kit atmosphere (complete with a big wing and many vents), as well as the aftermarket, sporty wheels. See now, BMW M2 with M Performance Parts, how it’s imaginatively and properly done?
