Tuned 2023 Nissan Z Lays Down 410 HP, Covers the Quarter Mile in 12.5 Seconds

By removing the cotton cover from the air filters, Andrew Hawkins of Motive Video has recorded 367.9 horsepower at the rear hubs of the 2023 Nissan Z in the featured clip. The yellow-painted Proto Spec was then upgraded with Kompact EM Valve Series BOVs from Turbosmart, after which the peeps at Croydon Racing Developments tuned the engine control unit of the Japanese coupe to 410 horsepower at the rear hubs.
It's worth remembering the stock engine is good for 400 horsepower at 6,400 revolutions per minute and 350 pound-foot (475 Nm) of torque from 1,600 to 5,600 revolutions per minute at the crankshaft. By dropping the cat-back section of the exhaust, Andrew squeezed out 3.5 additional horsepower from the 3.0-liter V6. He then proceeded to the Sydney Dragway, where the manual-equipped car resisted every single burnout.
“The power is definitely there, it’s just that with a manual it is so much harder to extract that performance,” said Andrew. “For whatever reason, we couldn’t do a burnout, and we need to get launch control working to try and get the most out of this car.” Tipping the scales at 1,582.5 kilograms (3,488.8 pounds) with 305/35 by 19-inch drag radials out back, the Z covered the quarter mile in 12.593 seconds at 114.92 miles per hour (184.94 kilometers per hour) on the first run. The subsequent runs were slower.
Given time, the Toyota GR Supra’s direct rival will get even better, as was the case with the long-lived 370Z before it. More affordable than the BMW-powered competitor, the Z is available from $39,990, excluding freight charge, with either a six-speed manual or nine-speed automatic.
Sport is what the base trim level is called, followed by the better-equipped Performance and range-topping Proto Spec. Even the most spartan of specifications is rocking aluminum alloy wheels, LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, as well as a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.
Stepping up to the Performance unlocks go-faster perks such as the 15-way mechanical clutch-type LSD, 19-inch Rays forged alloys, Akebono four-piston front brake calipers with 14-inch rotors, and spoilers at both ends. The cool-looking Proto Spec is limited to 240 units in the United States.
