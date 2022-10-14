Pierre Gasly Says He and Esteban Ocon are “Mature Enough” to Work Together at Alpine

Even though there have been past differences between Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon, the former believes they are both “mature enough” to work together and help build Alpine into a championship contender.
Gasly and Ocon used to be childhood friends during their karting days in Normandy, but as various personal issues manifested themselves through adulthood, many believed that they could never work together well as teammates.
Well, the pair will be put to the test next year as Gasly will be joining Ocon at Alpine to form an all-French driver lineup.
“I think it’s more than talking about the relationship,” said Gasly during an interview with Motorsport. “It’s talking about the odds of us being teammates when we were six years old and racing in karting on a small track next to our hometown.”
"We have had our ups and downs in our relationship, but I do believe this is also an opportunity for us to clear a bit what's happened in the past, and I'm definitely not worried. We are mature enough and intelligent enough to know what is best for us, and mainly most important for the team.”
Gasly went on to acknowledge how important it is they work together in order to help build Alpine into an even stronger outfit.
“At the end of the day, we all have the common target to be fighting at the front, we all want podiums, we all want to win, and we know for that we've got to work together for the team and push the team forward.”
When asked whether he’s spoken a lot with Ocon since a deal was put on the table, Gasly admitted that he hadn’t and that it was only after he signed with Alpine that he had an opportunity to meet up with his new teammate outside of the race track.
“We will have time to spend some time together, and I’m definitely not worried, it’s not a concern at all for the coming year.”
Well, the pair will be put to the test next year as Gasly will be joining Ocon at Alpine to form an all-French driver lineup.
“I think it’s more than talking about the relationship,” said Gasly during an interview with Motorsport. “It’s talking about the odds of us being teammates when we were six years old and racing in karting on a small track next to our hometown.”
"We have had our ups and downs in our relationship, but I do believe this is also an opportunity for us to clear a bit what's happened in the past, and I'm definitely not worried. We are mature enough and intelligent enough to know what is best for us, and mainly most important for the team.”
Gasly went on to acknowledge how important it is they work together in order to help build Alpine into an even stronger outfit.
“At the end of the day, we all have the common target to be fighting at the front, we all want podiums, we all want to win, and we know for that we've got to work together for the team and push the team forward.”
When asked whether he’s spoken a lot with Ocon since a deal was put on the table, Gasly admitted that he hadn’t and that it was only after he signed with Alpine that he had an opportunity to meet up with his new teammate outside of the race track.
“We will have time to spend some time together, and I’m definitely not worried, it’s not a concern at all for the coming year.”