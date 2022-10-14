New BMW M2 Learns How to Smile, Digital Cosmetic Surgery Works in Its Favor

At this point, you probably have no idea how many renderings of the all-new BMW M2 you’ve seen, right? Still, you’d better get used to them, as it appears that every pixel manipulator has their own idea on how the new sports coupe from the Munich brand should look.
We’ve seen some wacky designs these past few days, ever since the car broke cover, and also before that, and the latest tries to improve its smile. Think of it as Hollywood’s idea of a facelift, and not the car industry’s, and it is an interesting proposal, isn’t it?
The whole CGI process has made it a bit wider than stock. As a result, it now has a slightly bigger central air intake, and new trim in the side vents that have also been slightly reshaped. The chin spoiler is more pronounced, the grille is on the smaller side, and the hood has received some black on it, tying it to the roof.
Unfortunately, spdesignsest hasn’t messed around with the back end (yet), but if they did, then the M2 would have been widened out there too. In all likelihood, the trunk lid would have become shorter as a result, and we think that they would have done something to the bumper, and perhaps to the diffuser too. And by the looks of it, this is but one recipe on how to make the model prettier.
Before wrapping it off, we will remind you that the 2023 M2 will hit the assembly line next year, in Mexico, at the San Luis Potosi facility. It has a 454 hp and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six, connected to a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission. The 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration is a 4.1-second affair in the former and 3.9-second in the latter, and top speed is rated at 177 mph (285 kph) with the optional M Driver’s Pack.
