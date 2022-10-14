Doug DeMuro Drives the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq EV and His Conclusion Will Surprise You

The Cadillac Lyriq is still a massive question mark for luxury SUV buyers, mostly because it just went into production earlier this year, but also because some people might find its appearance and overall performance rather questionable.
The Lyriq made its public debut at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show but didn’t make it into U.S. dealerships until July of this year, with high-demand markets such as New York and Los Angeles among the first to call dibs.
Currently, you can only get the Lyriq with a rear-wheel drive setup (a single electric motor), generating 340 hp (345 ps) and 325 lb-ft (441 Nm) of torque. With the help of a 100-kWh battery, you can theoretically travel for 300 miles (480 km) on a single charge. You can also get around 76 miles (122 km) of range after only 10 minutes using 190 kW DC fast charging.
As for pricing, if you fancy a Lyriq, it’s going to cost you at least $62,990. Keep in mind, you’d be pre-ordering a 2024 model, seen as how 2023 Lyriq order books are already full.
But what’s it like to drive and travel in, you might ask? Well, according to Doug DeMuro, who recently got the chance to sample the Lyriq in all its glory, it’s a pretty great luxury SUV.
He specifically stated that you shouldn’t expect amazing performance or any type of sporty feeling while behind the wheel, because the Lyriq isn’t trying to outrun its rivals in a straight line. Instead, it will wow you with its high levels of comfort and excellent build quality.
DeMuro was very impressed with just how good the Lyriq was at simply being a luxury SUV – one that also happens to be fully electric. And that, according to him, is the best way to describe the Lyriq, which as a relaxing and comfortable daily driver, might be better than any alternatives on the market today.
