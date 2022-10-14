Virtually Satin Pontiac GTO Resto Shows This ‘Goat’ Has Mesmerizing, Colored Fur

Credited with popularizing the muscle car segment back in the early 1960s, the first-generation Pontiac GTO was referred to as the ‘GTO Tiger’ in GM’s marketing efforts.
But of course, that nickname did not stick, and instead, the growing segment of fans quickly came up with their affectionate nickname: ‘The Goat.’ Well, it might not be as honorable of a mention as the big cat predator (or The Judge) but do remember that goats are responsible for some of the coolest animal hair fibers in the world, such as mohair (which comes from Angora goats) and cashmere (Gobi Desert goats).
Besides, some fans always love an underrated appellation. That way it makes an even harder impact when they drop a restomod GTO that might shame contemporary sports cars into seeking some much-needed aftermarket upgrades and tuning redemption. Sometimes, though, everything happens in our dreams, unfortunately.
No worries, though, as those are great, too. Especially when someone puts them into the proper CGI context – complete with a ritzy color palette. So, meet Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, who has a knack for vintage Americana muscle and takes us on yet another quick GTO journey of wishful thinking discovery.
His latest Pontiac shenanigans included a classic, silver-subtle GTO that looked slammed and ready to be part of anyone’s restomod-loving garage with LEDs and cool vintage looks. Then, as per popular request, he also dabbled with an all-black version with blue calipers and chromed side exhausts to make sure the classic muscle car looks as dark and menacing as possible.
Last, but certainly not least, now the pixel master has again shown some proper digital love for this wishful thinking Pontiac GTO restomod – and just to make sure there are no more offended fans, he also cooked up an entire color reel. Naturally, we all have favorites, and mine is the Satin Burgundy one. So, what is yours?
Besides, some fans always love an underrated appellation. That way it makes an even harder impact when they drop a restomod GTO that might shame contemporary sports cars into seeking some much-needed aftermarket upgrades and tuning redemption. Sometimes, though, everything happens in our dreams, unfortunately.
No worries, though, as those are great, too. Especially when someone puts them into the proper CGI context – complete with a ritzy color palette. So, meet Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, who has a knack for vintage Americana muscle and takes us on yet another quick GTO journey of wishful thinking discovery.
His latest Pontiac shenanigans included a classic, silver-subtle GTO that looked slammed and ready to be part of anyone’s restomod-loving garage with LEDs and cool vintage looks. Then, as per popular request, he also dabbled with an all-black version with blue calipers and chromed side exhausts to make sure the classic muscle car looks as dark and menacing as possible.
Last, but certainly not least, now the pixel master has again shown some proper digital love for this wishful thinking Pontiac GTO restomod – and just to make sure there are no more offended fans, he also cooked up an entire color reel. Naturally, we all have favorites, and mine is the Satin Burgundy one. So, what is yours?