This 1965 Pontiac GTO Has the Full Package, All-Original, Unrestored, Unmolested

When it comes to production numbers, the hardtop version of the GTO was by far the most popular choice in 1965, as no more, no less than 55,700 units ended up rolling off the assembly lines in this body style.
The convertible secured the runner-up seat with 11,300 units, whereas the sports coupe was only the third with a little over 8,300 cars. These numbers are rather surprising, especially because the convertible was the most expensive GTO, while the sports coupe was actually the cheapest version a customer could get.
Pontiac’s Tri-Power version was rather popular in 1965, as over, 20,500 customers went for this powertrain option. Most GTOs, however, ended up leaving the factory with a four-barrel carburetor under the hood.
The GTO that eBay seller ercapi35 has recently listed online comes with the original 389 (6.3-liter) V8 under the hood, and probably the best thing about it is that it exhibits great shape. The engine, which is still the original one that was fitted on the car by Pontiac itself, is still starting and running, so you can already enjoy the 335-horsepower output that it produces without the need for any other fixes.
In fact, the car is ready to become a daily driver if that’s what the buyer wants, though, in so many ways, this GTO should better be parked in someone’s collection given it’s such a rare piece of automotive culture.
The car is all-original, unrestored, and unmolested, and this is a package that you can rarely find these days. The paint shows its age, and the interior requires a few occasional repairs, but other than that, this GTO sports amazing condition for a car this old.
The seller says the vehicle comes with the original dealer license plate frames, vintage license plates, the owner’s manual, and PHS documentation.
Unsurprisingly, this GTO isn’t by any means affordable, as the seller is willing to let it go for $46,000.
