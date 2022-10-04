Only the Brave Can Check Out This 1967 GTO That’s Been Sitting on Blocks for Two Decades

A 1967 Pontiac GTO convertible is a highly desirable car in the world of collectors, but on the other hand, few people are actually interested in models that require an insane amount of work.
And this is because, at the end of the day, saving such a GTO involves many work hours, tons of money, and the right skills to do it. As a result, easy father-son projects are the ones almost everybody is looking for, while the hardcore GTOs remain for the bravest.
This is precisely the case with the convertible that we have here, especially as the car needs, well, almost everything.
The photos shared on Craigslist by the owner certainly don’t tell the full story, as this GTO looks way better than what you’d find with an in-person inspection. And the seller does admit this, as they claim the car has been sitting on blocks for nearly two decades.
As a result, it needs a complete interior, a top, engine work, lots of new parts (the GTO is still mostly complete, but the condition of some components is likely challenging, to say the least), and so much more. So yes, this isn’t the kind of project for the faint of heart, though it still looks like the GTO could still be turned into an intriguing restomod.
The engine under the hood is a 389 (6.3-liter), but of course, you shouldn’t expect any good news on this front. Not only this isn’t the original engine, but it hasn’t run in over 10 years, so most likely, it can no longer start today.
Is there anything that could make you buy this 1967 GTO? First of all, it rolled off the assembly lines as a high-optioned model, so it sports factory air conditioning and an AM radio. Then, it comes with little rust, so the body somehow doesn’t require too much work.
The owner says they will accept the best offer, so reach out to them to discuss the deal.
