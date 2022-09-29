1968 Pontiac GTO “Sleeping Beauty” Struggling to Find a New Home

1968 was a fairly important year for the GTO, as it witnessed the introduction of changes that brought the car back on the map with stronger sales.
Pontiac produced over 87,600 units, and just as expected, the hardtop accounted for the lion’s share with over 77,700 cars. On the other hand, the GTO was now offered only in hardtop and convertible body styles, as the coupe was no longer an option.
The addition of hidden lamps turned the GTO into an eye-catching beast, and mixed with a restyled interior, which sported three gauges and hood tachometers (available as optional), they certainly contributed to the increasing sales of the series.
And this GTO right here is ready to show you how awesome the model year 1968 really was.
Coming in a fairly solid condition, this 1968 Pontiac GTO is without a doubt a project, but at first glance, it doesn’t require more than a mild restoration.
This is because the car has been sitting for a while, though the owner doesn’t provide too many specifics on this front. While it does run and drive, it still shouldn’t be considered road-worthy, especially given the time it spent in storage.
The general shape of this GTO is good, but it still requires some body work. However, rust doesn’t seem to be the number one concern this time, and this is what makes a full overhaul a rather easy thing to do.
The engine under the hood is a 400 paired with an automatic transmission.
The base unit in 1968 was the 400 with 350 horsepower, with Pontiac offering a 255-horsepower version as an option as well, especially for customers who were interested in more economical driving.
The price of this GTO seems to be the main roadblock for the car’s return to the road, as eBay seller kar.kam expects to get no more, no less than $36,500 for it.
