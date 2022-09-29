1968 Pontiac GTO “Sleeping Beauty” Struggling to Find a New Home

More on this:

1 Too Old to Drive: 1965 Pontiac GTO Sitting for Decades Is Unrestored, Runs and Drives

2 70 GTO, 79 TransAm Band of Garage Brothers With Good History Change Hands for the Better

3 1966 Pontiac GTO Proves a Barn Isn’t Always the Final Destination, Wallpaper-Quality Icon

4 Classic Pontiac GTO Gets (Some) Imagined Restomod Goals, Feels Happy to Be Slammed

5 1967 Pontiac GTO Is an Unbelievable Survivor That’s Been in Hiding for 50 Years