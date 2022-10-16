The 2023 BMW M2 Is Here. But Can It Beat the Nimble Competition to a 435-HP Pulp?

More on this:

1 2024 BMW X3 Attacks the Nurburgring, Does It Look Like a Smaller X5?

2 2023 BMW M2 Gets First Virtual Redesign, Mixes Black Styling With Crimson Trim

3 New 2023 BMW M2 Pricing Announced, Will Be a Six-Digit Affair in Australia

4 The 453 BHP BMW M2 Comes Out With 177 MPH RWD Fun and 7,200 RPM Games

5 Imola Red BMW 740, “One of the Greatest Sedans,” Is Moe Shalizi’s Latest Whip