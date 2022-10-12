2024 BMW X3 Attacks the Nurburgring, Does It Look Like a Smaller X5?

After being facelifted last summer, the third-gen BMW X3 is now getting ready to be replaced. Spy shots of various prototypes have made their way online several times these past few months, and the latest put the spotlight on a few camouflaged prototypes testing at the Nurburgring.
Since the German auto marque did a great job at improving each generation of the premium compact crossover, which was the world’s first in case you were wondering, enthusiasts have great expectations when it comes to the next one too. As a result, BMW has a lot on its plate, as they simply have to make it better overall than its predecessor, otherwise there would be no point in upgrading to it.
Curious what lies beneath the trippy camouflage? So are we, and we will have to wait until next year to see the design officially. Unofficially, however, rendering artists have tried their best to imagine what it will look like. As for a simple visual comparison with the current one, it reveals a bigger nose, and a normal-sized kidney grille by the looks of it, though we’d keep our fingers crossed for that.
Think evolutionary and not revolutionary, hopefully with some styling influences inspired by the bigger X5, which is arguably one of the prettiest in the segment. Just like before, it will be joined by the X4, which will target those favoring style over substance. Both of them will be built on the same platform, which in all likelihood will be an updated version of the versatile CLAR.
Gunning for the likes of the Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Porsche Macan, and other premium compact crossovers, the all-new BMW X3 will still get internal combustion engines. In fact, it is said to be the last of its kind to feature such powertrains, in addition to the plug-in hybrids, and battery-electric versions. Look for the full-blown M models too, as these will still sit at the top of the family in terms of performance and pricing.
