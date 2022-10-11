Imola Red BMW 740, “One of the Greatest Sedans,” Is Moe Shalizi’s Latest Whip

Just recently, we took a look (or two) at Moe Shalizi’s latest exotic acquisition, and we noticed how the affluent investor, record executive, and talent manager cannot stop buying cars for his expanding collection.
The most recent addition is a straight-piped McLaren 765LT Spider dressed up in a stunning Red Alcantara and white color combination that is now waiting for a host of new modifications. The latter will be provided courtesy of his friends, the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA, who are used to dabbling with ultra-luxury or exotic monsters.
Alas, the latest YouTube vlog episode centered on two items. One would be a cool Jeep Wrangler that is getting a Rhino liner-style gray wrap to make it rugged yet cool at the same time. Alas, that one is not finished, so they moved quickly – from the 5:05 mark – to something that is not classic yet but has the makings of a vintage legend. It is a 2000 BMW 740 dressed in Imola Red that has reached Moe’s collection with a little help from RDB’s Vik.
The entire story, along with lots of behind-the-scenes details about this being one of Moe’s all-time bucket list cars, plus “one of the greatest sedans ever made!” (according to RDB LA) is embedded below, of course. But before watching it, let us recap a little about what made this 7 Series great – aside from Transporter and James Bond apparitions.
Born in 1994, the third-generation BMW 7 Series (code name E38) had gasoline and turbo diesel straight-six, V8, and a flagship V12 engine option. It was the final 7 Series available with a manual transmission, the first car with curtain airbags, as well as the first European model with satellite navigation. The 740i and iL models used a 4.4-liter V8 engine good for 282 hp, but this particular Imola Red example is now a little cooler thanks to RDB’s fitment of new wheels and tires – you can even see the sticker on a rear tire!
Alas, the latest YouTube vlog episode centered on two items. One would be a cool Jeep Wrangler that is getting a Rhino liner-style gray wrap to make it rugged yet cool at the same time. Alas, that one is not finished, so they moved quickly – from the 5:05 mark – to something that is not classic yet but has the makings of a vintage legend. It is a 2000 BMW 740 dressed in Imola Red that has reached Moe’s collection with a little help from RDB’s Vik.
The entire story, along with lots of behind-the-scenes details about this being one of Moe’s all-time bucket list cars, plus “one of the greatest sedans ever made!” (according to RDB LA) is embedded below, of course. But before watching it, let us recap a little about what made this 7 Series great – aside from Transporter and James Bond apparitions.
Born in 1994, the third-generation BMW 7 Series (code name E38) had gasoline and turbo diesel straight-six, V8, and a flagship V12 engine option. It was the final 7 Series available with a manual transmission, the first car with curtain airbags, as well as the first European model with satellite navigation. The 740i and iL models used a 4.4-liter V8 engine good for 282 hp, but this particular Imola Red example is now a little cooler thanks to RDB’s fitment of new wheels and tires – you can even see the sticker on a rear tire!