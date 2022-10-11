BMW Details the 2023 Z4 Roadster on Video

Twinned with the Supra, the G29 replaced the E89 with CLAR-derived underpinnings in 2018 for the 2019 model year. The Life Cycle Impulse is confirmed to arrive for the 2023 model year with subtle cosmetic enhancements, as detailed by none other than BMW in the clip below.
The facelift is easy to tell apart from the pre-facelifted Z4 by means of the horizontal lines in the kidney grilles compared to the nuggets from before. M Shadowline Lights are new as well, and they can be specified with the optional Adaptive LED headlights. Painted Thundernight metallic, the car in the video below further boasts redesigned air intakes and 19-inch M Light Alloy Wheels with a V-spoke design, also known as BMW Style 772 M.
Scheduled to launch in November 2022, the redesigned open-top sports car features the M Sport Package completely as standard on the sDrive30i. In addition to Thundernight, new entries in the exterior color palette further include Portimao Blue and Skyscraper Gray. With the addition of the M Sport Package, the sDrive30i now comes with an M leather-wrapped steering wheel, sport seats, pedals, and artificial leather on the dashboard.
iDrive 8 with BMW Curved Display launched in 2021, yet the Bavarian automaker didn’t update the iDrive 7 of the Z4 to the latest operating system for whatever reason. The Germans have also forgotten to celebrate M’s 50th anniversary, which is a missed opportunity in regard to the M40i variant.
There is hearsay in regard to the imminent arrival of a six-speed manual, most likely shared with the six-speed manual in the Supra. Nevertheless, the Munich-based automaker didn’t confirm or deny this rumor at press time.
Priced at $52,800 plus a $995 destination charge for the sDrive30i, the mid-cycle refresh of the Z4 cranks out 255 horsepower and 295 pound-foot (400 Nm) of torque between 1,500 and 4,400 revolutions per minute. Stepping up to the six-cylinder M40i gets you 382 ponies and 369 pound-foot (500 Nm) of torque between 1,600 and 4,500 rpm for a cool $65,300 sans DFC.
