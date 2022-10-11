BMW Software Upgrade 07-22 Brings Extensive Improvements

Remote Software Upgrade 07-22 is coming to 3.8 million vehicles worldwide according to BMW. The Bavarian automaker is waxing lyrical about charging route improvements for iX and i4 electric vehicles manufactured before July 2022, as well as Amazon Alexa integration for vehicles manufactured before July 2022 with BMW Operating System 8.
My Mode “Expressive” and “Relax” will be rolling out to the iX and 2 Series Active Tourer, along with in-car integration of the ConnectedDrive Store. BMW ID and My BMW App improvements also need to be mentioned, together with an exit warning function, Front Collision Warning with braking intervention, QLOCKTWO time display, and improvements to the Lane Keeping Assistant in cars and utility vehicles equipped with Operating System 7.
With Remote Software Upgrade 07-22, the warning signal of the Lane Keeping Assistant is rested to its original length in response to driver activity. BMW has also modified the way it operates, its course being corrected when the vehicle gets close to the lane markings rather than after crossing them.
QLOCKTWO is a time display that uses a matrix of words that changes every five minutes. With the latest over-the-air update, QLOCKTWO is available in 16 languages as a widget that can be added to the main menu.
The Front Collision Warning system’s capability has been expanded with braking intervention on the iX electric SUV and 2 Series Active Tourer family hauler manufactured before July 2022. The life-saving feature can now react to oncoming vehicles and identify the end of a queue in traffic.
Exit warning can be enabled on the 2er Active Tourer if the vehicle is fitted with the optional Driving Assistant. Flashing ambient lighting has been added to the exit warning function to draw attention to the exit warning.
Regarding BMW ID and My BMW App, the latest upgrade makes it a little bit easier to add or remove a vehicle. The number of users who can add the same vehicle to the app has also increased to three users or seven users, depending on the model. Access to the ConnectedDrive Store is the BMW way of giving the driver more functionality for some hard-earned bucks. More to the point, customers can test out a function for free, then purchase it.
For more information on upgrade 07-22, please check the release below.
