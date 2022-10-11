BMW Bringing In-Car Gaming to Its Vehicles Starting Next Year

BMW has teamed up with AirConsole, a platform said to fit the curved display “perfectly,” to make in-car gaming real in its vehicles. Mind you, you won’t be able to play all your favorite titles in the comfort of your Bimmer, but the games catalog is described as being “large and diverse.”
Subsequent to making their way to the infotainment system via over-the-air updates, the games will run on the center screen. As for controlling them, users will only need their smartphones, as they will double as game controllers after scanning a QR code in the vehicle.
“We are extremely proud to spearhead gaming inside vehicles with BMW, and we are excited to create new games for in-car entertainment,” Anthony Cliquot, the CEO of N-Dream, which is the company behind AirConsole, chosen by the BMW Group via their Startup Garage program, said. “Our ingenious architecture coupled with the ease of access of our platform will change the way people get entertained in their vehicles.”
Gaming in BMW’s modern-day vehicles will only be possible while the car is stationary, for safety reasons. And if you happen to have a passenger riding along, then you could get them involved in a short gaming session, as the system will support multiplayer games. Indirectly, the auto firm is also looking to fight some of the range anxiety of electric vehicles with this upcoming technology feature by trying to keep occupants busy during those long charging times.
“With AirConsole, we will leverage innovative technologies, combined with a broad variety of fun and multiplayer games,” said BMW’s Senior Vice President, Stephan Durach. “This will make every waiting situation inside the vehicle, such as charging, an enjoyable moment.”
More details about BMW’s in-car gaming will be released in due course, but in the meantime, we have to pop the question: do you think this is a good idea?
