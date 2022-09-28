The 2023 BMW Z4 Is Here: M Sport Pack Is Standard, 3.0L I6 Engine Has More Power in the US

The third generation of the famous German roadster gets a fresh look for next year, with the 2023 Z4 model announced. No changes come from under the hood of the Bavarian two-seater, with both engine options available for the US market sticking to the same power ratings as until now.
The smaller, two-liter inline-four is still suitable for 255 hp (258PS) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) on the sDrive30i variant. Its bigger brother flexes 382 hp (387 PS) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque from the three-liter straight-six of the M40i Z4. Both plants are coupled with automatic eight-speed transmissions, and the top speeds are also limited to a modest 155 mph (250 kph).
According to BMW, the 2023 variant of their successful roadster “expands the range of standard equipment and adds new items to the options list.” The M Sport Package is now standard on the Z4 sDrive30i (the two-liter engine version), putting a more powerful touch on the open-top design. Three-section front air intakes remind of the M-family models, while the BMW kidney grille has been redesigned, too.
To further score in the looks department, brand-new bespoke 19-inch M light-alloy wheels now put power on the road (this option is exclusive for the 2023 Z4 model). V-spoke design and Jet Black matte finish with a diamond polished rim edge complete the beauty profile. To compliment the looks, 255/35 ZR19 tires at the front and 275/35 ZR19 at the rear score in the sportiness sector.
New colors have been added as options with three new shades - Thundernight metallic, Portimao Blue metallic, and Skyscraper Grey metallic premiere on the BMW roadster. And so are the M Shadowline Lights, available only with the (also optional) Adaptive LED Headlights.See the gallery for more details.
The inside keeps the driver-first mindset, with the instruments’ layout pointing at the person behind the steering wheel. The sport seats with integral head restraints align with the prominent, front-facing lines. The M leather steering wheel, M Sport seats, M pedals, an M driver’s footrest, and the SensaTec dashboard make a strong impression.
The worldwide market launch of the 2023 edition of the BMW Z4 is planned for November. While the USA market will welcome the two engine options stated above, there is a third choice for other customers.
A two-liter, four-cylinder engine with more modest performances than the sDrive30i is the base BMW Z4 available outside the US. The small twin-turbo engine has a maximum output of 194 bhp (197 PS) and a peak torque of 236 lb-ft (320 Nm). Also, the M40i international version is less powerful than its American counterpart – just 335 bhp (340 PS).
According to BMW, the 2023 variant of their successful roadster “expands the range of standard equipment and adds new items to the options list.” The M Sport Package is now standard on the Z4 sDrive30i (the two-liter engine version), putting a more powerful touch on the open-top design. Three-section front air intakes remind of the M-family models, while the BMW kidney grille has been redesigned, too.
To further score in the looks department, brand-new bespoke 19-inch M light-alloy wheels now put power on the road (this option is exclusive for the 2023 Z4 model). V-spoke design and Jet Black matte finish with a diamond polished rim edge complete the beauty profile. To compliment the looks, 255/35 ZR19 tires at the front and 275/35 ZR19 at the rear score in the sportiness sector.
New colors have been added as options with three new shades - Thundernight metallic, Portimao Blue metallic, and Skyscraper Grey metallic premiere on the BMW roadster. And so are the M Shadowline Lights, available only with the (also optional) Adaptive LED Headlights.See the gallery for more details.
The inside keeps the driver-first mindset, with the instruments’ layout pointing at the person behind the steering wheel. The sport seats with integral head restraints align with the prominent, front-facing lines. The M leather steering wheel, M Sport seats, M pedals, an M driver’s footrest, and the SensaTec dashboard make a strong impression.
The worldwide market launch of the 2023 edition of the BMW Z4 is planned for November. While the USA market will welcome the two engine options stated above, there is a third choice for other customers.
A two-liter, four-cylinder engine with more modest performances than the sDrive30i is the base BMW Z4 available outside the US. The small twin-turbo engine has a maximum output of 194 bhp (197 PS) and a peak torque of 236 lb-ft (320 Nm). Also, the M40i international version is less powerful than its American counterpart – just 335 bhp (340 PS).