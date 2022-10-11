autoevolution
Maluma Flaunts Part of His Porsche Collection, He Has Nine of Them

Maluma just found out that his latest single, “Junio” went number one on Billboard Latin Airplay in the U.S. and Puerto Rico and, to celebrate it, he shared a glimpse at part of his colorful Porsche collection.
Columbian singer Maluma started recording songs when he was barely 16, but it took a few years before he became famous. His breakthrough album was his second release, Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy, which included several collaborations with high-profile names.

After that, everything he released became a commercial success, with him collaborating with artists like Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, J. Balvin, and Madonna. And, as of 2022, he boasts a net worth of $12 million, which he uses to treat himself to the finer things, including a private jet and several expensive sports cars.

But it turns out, Maluma has a soft spot for Porsche. As he celebrated the fact that his latest single, “Junio” (June) went number one on Billboard Latin Airplay, he treated his fans to a glimpse of his life, which included a look at his colorful Porsche collection.

The picture shows a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, both green, a yellow Porsche 911 GT3 (996), and a black 993-gen Porsche 911. In the middle of the shot, you can also see his Doberman, Buda.

In a recent interview with Robb Report, he revealed that he’s collecting Porsches. He shared: “I’m creating my own Porsche collection. The first Porsche that I ever got was a Boxster, when I was 19 years old." He added: "And then I got a Ferrari, and I love Ferrari, and I got another vintage Ferrari—a Mondial from the ’80s. But to be honest, I wouldn’t change Porsche, because it’s a brand that I feel very connected to. Right now we have, like, nine Porsches.” His collection also includes a yellow Porsche 718 Spyder and a red Ferrari 488 Spider.

In the same set, Maluma shared a glimpse at the interior of the private jet he was flying in, a Gulfstream G500 with a black and white exterior and white leather upholstery, as you can see in our gallery. This one wasn't his, but he owns his own Gulfstream, a black G450.




