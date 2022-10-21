Ain't Nobody Got Time for Wheelsandmore's 840-HP Audi RS Q8

At any given moment, one could buy a highly-powerful machine to use as a daily driver without leaving the comfort of their home. There are literally tons of such vehicles on the used car market, and the latest that we stumbled upon came from Wheelsandmore.
It's an Audi RS Q8, and you might remember it from our previous coverage dating back to this summer, when the tuner detailed it, announcing at the same time that it is also for sale.
And since it is more powerful than the Lamborghini Urus Performante, and costs way less too, we’d thought that that would be the last time we’ll hear about it. However, we were wrong, because a press release just dropped by Wheelsandmore puts the virtual spotlight on the same build, revealing an identical asking price, namely €220,000 ($215,300).
It has a Stage 3 upgrade, with 840 ps (828 hp / 618 kW) and 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft) of torque on tap, up from the 600 ps (592 hp / 441 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) produced by the stock 4.0-liter V8 bi-turbo. Top speed has increased from 305 to 333 kph (190-207 mph) as a result, and they still haven’t mentioned the new 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint time, which takes 3.8 seconds in the unmolested RS Q8.
For the ‘wheels’ part of the tuner’s name, they chose a set of 10.5x24 inches at the front, and 12.5x24 inches at the rear, wrapped in 295/30, and 355/25 Vredestein tires respectively. As for the ‘more’ part, you are obviously looking at the aforementioned power boost, joined by the Akrapovic mufflers, and that is where they drew the line.
The ad reveals that this tuned RS Q8 has around 15,000 km (9,320 miles) under its belt and that it ate aftermarket parts worth approximately €40,000 ($39,145). But does it sound like a good deal to you, or would you rather get something else for that money?
And since it is more powerful than the Lamborghini Urus Performante, and costs way less too, we’d thought that that would be the last time we’ll hear about it. However, we were wrong, because a press release just dropped by Wheelsandmore puts the virtual spotlight on the same build, revealing an identical asking price, namely €220,000 ($215,300).
It has a Stage 3 upgrade, with 840 ps (828 hp / 618 kW) and 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft) of torque on tap, up from the 600 ps (592 hp / 441 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) produced by the stock 4.0-liter V8 bi-turbo. Top speed has increased from 305 to 333 kph (190-207 mph) as a result, and they still haven’t mentioned the new 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint time, which takes 3.8 seconds in the unmolested RS Q8.
For the ‘wheels’ part of the tuner’s name, they chose a set of 10.5x24 inches at the front, and 12.5x24 inches at the rear, wrapped in 295/30, and 355/25 Vredestein tires respectively. As for the ‘more’ part, you are obviously looking at the aforementioned power boost, joined by the Akrapovic mufflers, and that is where they drew the line.
The ad reveals that this tuned RS Q8 has around 15,000 km (9,320 miles) under its belt and that it ate aftermarket parts worth approximately €40,000 ($39,145). But does it sound like a good deal to you, or would you rather get something else for that money?