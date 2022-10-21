2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Announced in Three Powerful Versions, SP2 Is King

It’s late October, and Italian bike maker Ducati is about halfway through its yearly product release schedule. Having kicked off a few short months ago, the flood of novelties continues this week with the release of three new Streetfighter V4 motorcycles.
Launched in 2020 as a stripped-down Panigale V4 tipping the scales at just 178 kg (392 pounds) and rocking a 208-hp Desmosedici Stradale engine in its frame, the Streetfighter V4 gets a well-deserved refresh with the 2023 V4, V4 S, and V4 SP2.
The entry in the range presents itself visually with full-LED front lights and V-shaped DRL, a throwback to the Panigale, and the same 17-liter (3.7-gallon) fuel tank as the source motorcycle. The 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale powerplant is good for 208 hp at the most, but thanks to the lowest engine setup, Low (there are three others, Full, High, and Medium), the troop can be brought down to a more comfortable 165 hp. Additionally, a new Wet Riding Mode has been included.
The 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 S is about the same as far as specs are concerned, but it comes in a new paint scheme called Grey Nero, among other rather minor changes.
The 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP2 is however the crown jewel of the new lineup. It will be offered as a numbered version and “ready to hit the track.” Available in Winter Test colors, inspired by the pre-season tests of the MotoGP and SBK Championships, it rides on split-spoke carbon rims that are 1.4 kg lighter than the forged aluminum ones on the V4 S (3 pounds).
Braking power is ensured by means of Brembo Stylema R hardware, and a STM-EVO SBK dry clutch is on deck to keep the engine’s power in check.
Ducati says the 2023 Streetfighter V4 and V4 S will arrive on dealer’s lot in January of next year, while the SP2 will join the party two months later, in March. Pricing is not known at the moment.
