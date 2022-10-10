Rare 2003 Ducati 999R Fila With Low Miles Wants to Make You Look Like a WorldSBK Champ

Many Ducatistas would be stoked to bring this machine into their garage, but only a handful of them are moneyed enough to actually make it happen.
People may call the Terblanche-designed Ducati 999 ugly all they want because it won’t hear them over the thrilling symphony of its Testastretta powerplant and dry clutch anyway! Although it wasn’t as well-received by the public as its predecessors, the 999 brought about some considerable improvements when it came to performance, and things got even spicier with the “S” and “R” variants.
To celebrate their 200th win in WSBK (achieved by Neil Hodgson at Monza), Ducati released the special-edition 999R Fila for the 2003 model-year. Rather appropriately, the production run was limited to a mere 200 copies, so you’d be a fool to think that bringing one such entity into your possession would be easy or cheap.
Pictured above, you’ll see the 25th unit that rolled off the assembly line, and it reads precisely 1,233 miles (1,984 km) on the odometer. This rare Bolognese treasure is now making its way to auction equipped with aftermarket exhaust pipework from Termignoni, as well as a new battery, fresh brake fluid, and youthful motor oil.
The highest of the four bids placed on Bring a Trailer thus far equates to nearly $14k, but there’s still plenty of time for it to be outdone by someone with deeper pockets. Three days are currently separating us from the auctioning deadline, which will occur on Thursday, October 13. Now then, feel free to join us for a brief analysis of the motorcycle’s main specs before we wrap this up.
Drawing power from a 999cc desmodromic L-twin with eight titanium valves, 12.3:1 compression, and 139 merciless stallions on tap, the Italian rocket ship can hit speeds of up to 174 mph (280 kph). The suspension gets taken care of by 43 mm (1.7-inch) inverted Ohlins forks and a piggyback monoshock with progressive linkage. Lastly, braking is achieved through dual 320 mm (12.6-inch) discs up front and a single 245 mm (9.6-inch) rotor out back.
