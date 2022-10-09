Rare, Controversial 1970 Plymouth HEMI Superbird Hits the Auction Block

Built in about 1,935 examples according to most experts, the 1970 Plymouth Superbird is a rare and desirable classic. But enthusiasts go wild when this Mopar also comes with a 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI V8 under the hood. Not only because it's Chrysler's most iconic powerplant, but also because only 135 Superbirds got one.

