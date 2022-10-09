Rare, Controversial 1970 Plymouth HEMI Superbird Hits the Auction Block

Built in about 1,935 examples according to most experts, the 1970 Plymouth Superbird is a rare and desirable classic. But enthusiasts go wild when this Mopar also comes with a 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI V8 under the hood. Not only because it's Chrysler's most iconic powerplant, but also because only 135 Superbirds got one.
How expensive is a HEMI Superbird nowadays? Well, it depends on condition and originality, but the world's most expensive Superbird changed hands for a whopping $1.65 million in July 2022. That's significantly more than 440-equipped Superbirds, which tend to fetch between $250,000 to $650,000 at public auctions.
But what about HEMI Superbirds that have been heavily modified? Yes, I know it sounds like something that doesn't exist, but the orange "winged warrior" you're looking at is one of those HEMI cars that lost much of its original gear. It's actually quite a controversial car because the current owner claimed he got scammed when he bought it in late 2021.
Yup, I'm talking about the now-infamous Mopar from the Tyler Hoover collection, which he purchased in late 2021 for $130,000, a bargain for any Superbird, let alone a HEMI car. But this one comes with a crazy story and loads of modern features under what appears to be a stock shell.
Like many muscle cars from the golden era, this Superbird spent its early days at the drag strip. During a race, it went sideways and got t-boned, which resulted in serious damage to the body and the engine. The car ended up in storage for decades and was never restored to its original specifications.
Instead, it was turned into a restomod with a replacement, 528-cubic-inch (8.7-liter) HEMI V8, a Tremec transmission, some modern features inside the cabin, and a custom suspension system. After about a year with the car, during which the Superbird got more upgrades, Tyler decided it was time to let it go.
The Vitamin C orange Mopar, now dyno-rated at about 500 horsepower, will cross the block during Barrett-Jackson's Houston 2022 auction, scheduled between October 20-22. There's no estimate to run by, but it will be interesting to see if the owner of the popular "Hoovies Garage" YouTube channel will get more than the $130,000 he paid for the Plymouth.
He's also selling four other classics alongside this desirable yet controversial Mopar, including a 1991 GMC Syclone, 1984 Chevrolet K5 Blazer, 1988 Porsche 928 S4, and a 1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata. The Syclone is also a rare, limited-edition rig.
