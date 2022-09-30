2023 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Can Shut Off Rear Cylinder While on the Move

More range. This is basically what Italian bike maker Ducati wanted to offer its customers with the newly unveiled Multistrada V4 Rally. And it does so by using a larger fuel tank and a cylinder deactivation system the likes of which we’re promised we haven’t seen on a production motorcycle yet.
Presented (check video below) in the third episode of the Italian bike maker’s annual revealing strategy, the Rally is an evolution of the existing Multistrada V4. There are several noteworthy things the motorcycle brings to the table, but we’ll start with the most high-profile one.
That would be the cylinder deactivation system we already mentioned. It switches off the rear cylinder at idle with the motorcycle stationary, a feature that the standard V4 already comes with, but on the Rally, turning the thing off will be possible while on the move as well, and that is something that’s available “for the first time on a production motorcycle.”
Additionally, the cylinder remains deactivated in “other operating conditions to the benefit of fuel consumption and emissions,” and gets back moving “as speed increases or above a certain power request from the throttle grip.”
The increased range (which is not specified) is also achieved with the help of the redesigned fuel tank, now capable of holding 30 liters (eight gallons) of fuel.
The engine remains the same, meaning the 1,158cc V4 Granturismo rated at 10,750 rpm and 121 Nm of torque. The suspension has changed though, now coming as semi-active gear with 200 mm of travel, and there’s an upgrade to the Enduro riding mode as well.
Visually, the bike gets a redesigned windscreen (40 mm taller and 20 mm wider), a longer tail, and the repositioning of the case attachment set. A center stand is on deck to keep the bike upright for loading, unloading, and maintenance.
The 2023 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally will become available next February, and it will be offered in two colors, Ducati Red and Brushed Aluminium/Matt Blac. Pricing is not yet known.
