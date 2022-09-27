Ducati Recalls Hyperstrada 939 and Hypermotard 939 Due to Oil Leak

Last year, back in October 2021, Ducati received a field report in regard to oil leaking from the oil cooler hoses. The Bologna-based manufacturer started looking into this problem, discovering no fewer than 19 field cases worldwide, of which eight were reported in the U.S. of A.
Happily for Ducati, none of these cases resulted in crashes or injuries. The investigation concluded that, in rare cases, the oil cooler hoses may contact each other. The safety commission decided to launch a recall campaign on September 20th. Every single Hyperstrada 939, Hypermotard 939, and Hypermotard 939 SP produced between 2015 to 2018 is called back.
Build dates range from December 10th, 2015, for the 2016 model year, through July 4th, 2018, for the 2018 model year. If the oil cooler hoses are damaged from contacting each other, oil could drip on the rear tire, increasing the risk of a crash. The reason why these hoses don’t stay put is the dedicated clamp support that doesn’t guarantee a correct distance between the two hoses. The remedy component is a dedicated oil cooler hoses spacer designed to avoid any contact between the said two hoses.
Ducati North America dealers will be informed from today, September 27th, through October 4th, about this problem. They’ll also be instructed to install the aforementioned space at no charge to the customer. The remedy component wasn’t introduced into production because the aforementioned Hyperstrada and Hypermotard variants are no longer in production.
A grand total of 1,586 motorcycles are called back in the United States. Owners can expect to receive a recall notification beginning October 20th.
Essentially the touring version of the Hypermotard, the Hyperstrada is no longer available stateside. As for the Hypermotard, prospective customers are presently offered three choices: the 950, 950 RVE, or the 950 SP. Retail pricing for the Hypermotard 950 is listed on the configurator at $14,595.
