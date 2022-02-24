2022 Ducati Multistrada V4 Introduces New Color, Electronic Updates, Extra Gear

Ducati has announced new elements in the Multistrada V4 range for the 2022 model year. The S model can be ordered in the Iceberg White livery starting March 2022. The Italians have decided to introduce infotainment updates that will arrive both on new bikes and on existing ones (where compatible).
The most popular model in the Ducati range last year, the Multistrada V4, will also get more accessories available through the Ducati Performance line. The two main elements that have arrived in said range refer to a lowered suspension kit – ideal for riders with shorter feet, but also aluminum luggage bags.
The aluminum side panniers are designed by Centro Stile Ducati, but made in collaboration with Givi. The side panniers have 76 liters of storage space each, while the top case can hold 41 liters.
Ducati also offers waterproof internal bags for those panniers, which are tailored to fit the boxes and to be used as hand luggage once you arrive at your destination.
The Multistrada V4 S was previously available in Aviator Grey or Ducati Red, but March 2022 will add Iceberg White to the list.
Last year, which was the first year on the market for the Multistrada V4, over 10,000 motorcycles were delivered across the globe. With such a result, Ducati has responded to the challenge of catering to the needs of its new customers.
Therefore, both future and existing owners may order a lowered suspension kit, which reduces the saddle height from the ground by 20 mm without affecting the dynamic characteristics of the bike.
Be sure to have a motorcycle's suspension calibrated for you when you get it and adjust all available settings when riding with a pillion or heavy luggage, as the dynamics of a bike will change in those situations.
The lowering kit involves shock absorber springs, a new side stand, and a set of fork springs. All the above reduce the seat height, but customers can also get a lower or a raised saddle accessory for more adjustability.
On models with the electronic suspension, the semi-automatic function has been updated with a function called Minimum Preload, which allows for a lower height for low-speed maneuvers in city use, especially with a pillion.
The current Multistrada is the fourth generation of the model, and it represents a premiere in the world of motorcycles for having both front and rear radar. The Italians also fitted it with Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind Spot Detection systems.
The Ducati Connect infotainment system has been updated, and changes have been made to the Human Machine Interface. Customers who have registered their bikes in the MyDucati App will be contacted through email or through the app by their Ducati Service to receive the update free of charge.
Ducati also prides itself on having set the new benchmark in the class with valve clearance control maintenance intervals of 60,000 kilometers (ca. 37,282 miles).
Customers in EU countries will be able to benefit from a warranty called 4Ever Ducati, which is valid for four years and with unlimited mileage (terms and conditions may apply). Each market has dedicated service intervals and warranty conditions, so please check those beforehand.
We should also point out the fact that being a member of a Ducati Owner's Club or having your motorcycle's registration with you while visiting the Ducati Museum in Borgo Panigale, Italy, will get you a significant discount on entry tickets.
Keep that in mind if you ever visit the city of Bologna, Italy, which is close to Ducati's headquarters, and you are interested in learning more about this marque.
