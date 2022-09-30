Manhart Celebrates "Expansion Across the Arab World" With Tuned Nissan Patrol Nismo

Having detailed their proposal on what the Bentley Bentayga should look like, Manhart has now presented yet another project, which revolves around a different type of high-rider: the Nissan Patrol.
Presented by Manhart Middle East, previously known as Manhart Dubai, it celebrates the tuner’s “expansion across the Arab world.” The build was dubbed the Manhart PT 650, and it features enhancements inside and out, and under the hood.
Starting in the latter department, they have given it a new supercharger system for superior performance. This, combined with a new exhaust system that also improves the soundtrack produced by the V8, gives it 650 ps (641 hp / 478 kW) and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) of torque to play with. By comparison, the stock Nissan Patrol Nismo, which is the model on which the Manhart PT 650 builds, has 434 ps (428 hp / 319 kW) and 560 Nm (413 lb-ft) produced by its naturally aspirated 5.6-liter V8.
As usual, the tuner’s Middle Eastern arm has played around with the suspension of this project too, which sits a bit closer to the ground than the standard SUV. Contributing to the revised stance are the new wheels that measure 24 inches in diameter, and have a Y-spoke pattern. On the pictured example, or better said the rendered one, because these are official digital illustrations, they sport a gold finish, just like the decals applied to the black body, a signature touch of Manhart’s builds.
For the cockpit, they chose a similar color scheme, with black being the dominating shade, and gold providing contrast. The tuner’s name was embossed into the seatbacks at the front and rear, and their logo decorates the headrests. Manhart says that the PT 650 is already available to order, and encourages interested parties to reach out to them for additional details, including how much it costs.
Starting in the latter department, they have given it a new supercharger system for superior performance. This, combined with a new exhaust system that also improves the soundtrack produced by the V8, gives it 650 ps (641 hp / 478 kW) and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) of torque to play with. By comparison, the stock Nissan Patrol Nismo, which is the model on which the Manhart PT 650 builds, has 434 ps (428 hp / 319 kW) and 560 Nm (413 lb-ft) produced by its naturally aspirated 5.6-liter V8.
As usual, the tuner’s Middle Eastern arm has played around with the suspension of this project too, which sits a bit closer to the ground than the standard SUV. Contributing to the revised stance are the new wheels that measure 24 inches in diameter, and have a Y-spoke pattern. On the pictured example, or better said the rendered one, because these are official digital illustrations, they sport a gold finish, just like the decals applied to the black body, a signature touch of Manhart’s builds.
For the cockpit, they chose a similar color scheme, with black being the dominating shade, and gold providing contrast. The tuner’s name was embossed into the seatbacks at the front and rear, and their logo decorates the headrests. Manhart says that the PT 650 is already available to order, and encourages interested parties to reach out to them for additional details, including how much it costs.