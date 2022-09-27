Original-Owner 2002 Ducati 998 With 3K Miles Has No Shortage of Features You’ll Dig

Seductive looks, low mileage, and plenty of aftermarket upgrades – this thing is a real charm.
As many as 20 years have passed from the moment this Ducati 998 came off the assembly line, but it still finds itself in the first owner’s possession today. That will soon change, however, because the 2002 MY predator is hitting the auction block with a little over 3k miles (4,800 km) on the counter!
Keen eyes will have already spotted the aftermarket Termignoni exhaust and carbon fiber front fender differentiating this specimen from stock, yet those aren’t the only tasty mods it features. An Ohlins steering damper keeps things nice and stable at speed, while the clutch mechanism boasts a Yoyodyne slave cylinder, stainless-steel springs, and an open cover made of aluminum.
Up in the motorcycle’s cockpit, we see HeliBar clip-ons and a carbon instrument panel, along with a single bar-end mirror mounted on the left. Ducati’s phenom gets powered through the use of a fuel-injected 998cc Testastretta L-twin, with four desmo valves per cylinder and 11.4:1 compression.
The engine has the ability to summon 123 ponies at 9,750 rpm and 72 pound-feet (97 Nm) of torque at 8,000 revs. A six-speed transmission enables this power to reach the rear Marchesini hoop, consequently letting the 998 achieve a quarter-mile time of 10.9 seconds.
When pushed to its absolute limit, the Italian gladiator can hit speeds of up to 170 mph (274 kph). Suspension is handled by 43 mm (1.7-inch) upside-down Showa forks at the front and a piggyback Ohlins shock absorber at the other end. Prompt braking comes courtesy of dual 320 mm (12.6-inch) rotors up north and a 220 mm (8.7-inch) disc out back, all of which are mated to Brembo calipers.
This splendid 998 is currently listed on Bring a Trailer, and it will remain that way until the afternoon of Sunday, October 2. One can’t be sure what the reserve price might be, but you’ll need about thirteen grand to get ahead of the top bidder, who’s offering a generous $12,500.
Keen eyes will have already spotted the aftermarket Termignoni exhaust and carbon fiber front fender differentiating this specimen from stock, yet those aren’t the only tasty mods it features. An Ohlins steering damper keeps things nice and stable at speed, while the clutch mechanism boasts a Yoyodyne slave cylinder, stainless-steel springs, and an open cover made of aluminum.
Up in the motorcycle’s cockpit, we see HeliBar clip-ons and a carbon instrument panel, along with a single bar-end mirror mounted on the left. Ducati’s phenom gets powered through the use of a fuel-injected 998cc Testastretta L-twin, with four desmo valves per cylinder and 11.4:1 compression.
The engine has the ability to summon 123 ponies at 9,750 rpm and 72 pound-feet (97 Nm) of torque at 8,000 revs. A six-speed transmission enables this power to reach the rear Marchesini hoop, consequently letting the 998 achieve a quarter-mile time of 10.9 seconds.
When pushed to its absolute limit, the Italian gladiator can hit speeds of up to 170 mph (274 kph). Suspension is handled by 43 mm (1.7-inch) upside-down Showa forks at the front and a piggyback Ohlins shock absorber at the other end. Prompt braking comes courtesy of dual 320 mm (12.6-inch) rotors up north and a 220 mm (8.7-inch) disc out back, all of which are mated to Brembo calipers.
This splendid 998 is currently listed on Bring a Trailer, and it will remain that way until the afternoon of Sunday, October 2. One can’t be sure what the reserve price might be, but you’ll need about thirteen grand to get ahead of the top bidder, who’s offering a generous $12,500.