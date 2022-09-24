Rare and Scarcely-Ridden 2004 Honda Rune Finished in Illusion Blue Is Up for Grabs

These machines are extremely difficult to come by, so don’t expect to find another one for sale anytime soon.
To this very day, the NRX1800 Rune is still regarded as one of the wildest motorcycles produced by Honda, so collectors won’t mind spending a small fortune to own a well-kept exemplar. We don’t know how many copies came off the assembly line in Marysville, Ohio nearly two decades back, but it’s safe for us to assume they’re rarer than hens’ teeth.
Adorned with the mesmerizing Illusion Blue colorway, the specimen you’re seeing here displays a paltry 1,229 miles (1,978 km) on the clock. Although the 2004 MY Rune may bear some tiny scratches and mildly-oxidated surfaces, those imperfections won’t prevent us from describing its overall condition as sublime.
If you’ve got cash to burn and an appetite for Japanese oddities, then you’ll want to pay close attention to what we’re about to say. This beastly cruiser is preparing to wave goodbye to its present-day owner, and it dwells among the current listings on Iconic Motorbike Auctions! With the bidding deadline set for September 27, the highest offer placed so far amounts to $10,600, clearly falling short of meeting the reserve price.
What brings the NRX1800 to life is a liquid-cooled 1,832cc flat-six goliath with 9.8:1 compression, two valves per cylinder, and a single overhead cam. Joined by a five-speed transmission, the engine has the potential to unleash 118 horses and 123 pound-feet (167 Nm) of twist at the crankshaft. This power can launch Honda’s rarity from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.8 seconds, before plateauing at a top speed of 123 mph (198 kph).
The Rune weighs in at a burly 794 pounds (360 kg) without fluids, sitting on trailing-link forks at the front and a Unit Pro-Link suspension arrangement at the rear. Stopping power gets summoned by dual 330 mm (13-inch) full-floating discs up north, while the rear wheel comes to a halt thanks to a 336 mm (13.2-inch) rotor and a two-piston caliper.
