This Stunning 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split-Window Is a Bloomington Gold Certified Beauty

The C2 Corvette was inspired by the contemporary Jaguar E-Type and designed by Larry Shinoda. 21,513 units were built for the 1963 model year, a 50% improvement over the previous year.
This fiery red one we’re checking out today on Bring a Trailer was built way back on May 31st, 1963. Not only does it look absolutely amazing, but it looks as it should. Proof of that is the Bloomington Gold certification which the car was awarded in June this year.
That means the car “has been preserved or restored within 95% of the way it appeared when it left the factory – no better, no worse, no different. Bloomington Gold’s standards for authenticity and condition are clear – the goal is to attain historic perfection, not cosmetic perfection.”
So whoever ends up getting their hands on this thing can rest assured – they’re getting a historically accurate representation of the C2. It won’t be cheap, though: bidding is already in the six-figure territory, and will probably start with a “2” soon enough.
The car was repainted by the current owner, who applied the same Solid Red (923A) hue it had when it left the factory. The red bucket seats inside have also been reupholstered. Moreover, the dashboard, door panels, and carpets go along well with the same color theme.
Only seven miles are showing up on the five-digit odometer, all of which were added by the current owner, who acquired the car back in 2019. As for the real mileage, it remains a mystery.
Under the hood, there’s a replacement fuel-injected 327ci 5.4-liter V8, which the current owner did some work on. It puts out 360 hp (365 ps) and is paired with a four-speed manual transmission to send power to the rear wheels.
Speaking of which, the 15” steel wheels have faux knock-off spinner covers, and are mounted with 6.70-15 Firestone Deluxe Champion whitewall tires. Along with the car, the future owner will also get the aforementioned Bloomington Gold award, judging sheets, as well as a reproduction window sticker.
There’s still some time to check it out, as the listing is set to expire in about two days.
