One-Owner 2007 Ducati Sport 1000 SE Is Rarer Than Hens’ Teeth, Rode Less Than 5K Miles

With a mere 100 copies assembled for the 2007 model-year, the Sport 1000 SE is one of the rarest machines produced by Ducati in recent memory. Stylistically, it nods to the 900 SD Darmah of the late seventies, sporting a similar black and gold color scheme that looks gorgeous from every angle.
The exemplar we’re about to inspect is still in the original owner’s possession after all these years, and it reads just over 4,900 miles (7,900 km) on the counter. Furthermore, you’ll find gold-anodized pulley covers and a new clutch pressure plate from SpeedyMoto, as well as Termignoni exhaust pipework, freshly-installed timing belts, and an aftermarket clutch slave cylinder provided by MPL Tuning Parts.
Just like the other variants of the SportClassic lineage, Ducati’s rarity is powered by means of an air-cooled 992cc L-twin mill, which packs Marelli EFI componentry, a single overhead cam, and four desmodromic valves. The engine can deliver up to 92 stallions at 8,000 rpm and 67 pound-feet (91 Nm) of torque at 6,000 whirls, spinning the rear chain-driven wheel through a six-speed gearbox.
With these power output digits on tap, the Sport 1000 can achieve an 11.9-second quarter-mile time and a top speed of 134 mph (216 kph). Suspension gets handled by upside-down 43 mm (1.7-inch) Marzocchi forks with Andreani cartridges and an adjustable Ohlins monoshock.
For braking, Bologna’s stunner employs dual 320 mm (12.6-inch) rotors and two-piston Brembo calipers at the front, along with a 245 mm (9.6-inch) disc and a single-piston caliper down south. Rolling on laced hoops that measure 17 inches in diameter, the bike tips the scales at 402 pounds (182 kg) dry.
This charming Sport 1000 SE is hitting the auction block at no reserve as we speak, and you may find it listed on Bring a Trailer until Thursday, September 29! With four days to go before the auctioning deadline, the top bidder is offering $10,500 in the hopes of securing this purchase.
