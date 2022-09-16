2023 Ducati Monster SP Revealed as the New Naked Italian Beauty

Italian bike maker Ducati is now well on its way with the yearly product release program. The first bike of the manufacturer’s new range was unveiled in the form of the stunning Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini exactly a week ago. The second came to light this week, and it’s this here Monster SP.
Expected to take its place at the top of its ranges once it hits the dealerships’ shelves in January of next year, the SP is meant to bring to a family that only came into being in this new form less than a year ago some MotoGP vibes, and an updated riding experience.
Powered by the range’s already iconic Testastretta engine, the SP puts to the road, by means of Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires, 111 hp of power, kept in check with the help of Öhlins suspension and Brembo braking hardware. The engine’s screams are someone diminished by a Termignoni silencer.
Visually, the bike stands out the most thanks to the Panigale V4-inspired front frame and the livery that is meant to remind people of the Desmosedici GP used by the Ducati Lenovo Team. Panigale references can also be found in the graphics used on the tail, passenger seat, and fuel tank.
Making the SP lighter than other Monsters was Ducati’s main goal, and savings were made by fitting lighter suspensions, brakes, and most importantly, the use of a lithium-ion battery.
Compared to the regular Monsters, the SP also has something called Riding Mode Wet. Just like its name says, it’s meant to get the bike ready for riding in wet asphalt conditions.
Ducati says that once it’ll become available, the Monster SP will also offer a depowered version, so it could be used by riders holding an A2 license, but its availability will depend on market.
Pricing for the 2023 Ducati Monster SP was not yet announced.
