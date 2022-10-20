One-Owner 1998 Ducati 748 Looks Delightfully Clean, Keeps the Mileage Nice and Low

If you want to experience some Bolognese charm without breaking the bank, this 748 will let you do just that.
More than 24 years after it first saw the light of day, this 1998 Ducati 748 is still in the original owner’s possession. That will soon change, however, because the Italian beauty is currently heading to auction with a little over 1,000 miles (1,600 km) on the odometer. In addition, it features an aftermarket rider saddle from Sargent’s catalog, as well as fresh spark plugs installed earlier this year.
Below the gorgeous fairings penned by Massimo Tamburini, Bologna’s spartan packs a liquid-cooled 748cc desmodromic L-twin that’s linked to a six-speed transmission. The DOHC power source comes with four valves per cylinder, 11.5:1 compression, and a Weber fuel injection system. When the tachometer displays 11,000 rpm, the engine is capable of producing 97 horses at the crankshaft.
On the other hand, a maximum torque output numbering 55 pound-feet (75 Nm) will be supplied at approximately 9,000 revs. Before it eventually plateaus at a top speed of 150 mph (241 kph), the 748 can run the quarter-mile distance in 11.8 seconds. Moreover, it’ll require a mere 3.4 ticks to hit 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill.
You’ll find a steel trellis frame holding everything in place, and suspension duties are handled by adjustable upside-down Showa forks at the front and a piggyback shock absorber at the rear. For ample stopping power, Ducati’s phenom uses dual 320 mm (12.6-inch) brake discs up north and a single 220 mm (8.7-inch) unit down south, all of which are paired with Brembo calipers.
Excluding any fluids, the 748 weighs in at 432 pounds (196 kg). This great-looking 1998 model will remain listed on Bring a Trailer until Monday, October 24, so there are five days separating us from the auctioning deadline as of now. With no reserve price set by the seller, the highest of the four bids registered thus far amounts to a very modest three grand.
