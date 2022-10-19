One of the Rarest Harley-Davidson Production Bikes Goes Up for Sale

Only 500 examples of the Harley-Davidson MT500 military motorcycle were ever produced, and how many of them are still in existence is a mystery, which makes the bike we are going to talk about a very rare piece.
The American motorcycle manufacturer has recently launched the Pan America adventure bike, which helped raise the interest shown in earlier Harley models, too. The MT500 military bike in question here is a 1998 model that is offered with just 186 miles (299 km) on the odometer.
The MT in its name stands for “military transport,” describing its intended purpose. Harley-Davidson designed it for the U.S. military as a modern iteration of the classic WLA from WWII.
Developed as a direct evolution of the British-made Armstrong MT500, the MT500 dual sport motorcycle is powered by the same 500cc Rotax engine. This was an Austrian-built single-cylinder air-cooled engine that sported a single overhead cam, four valves, and a built-in five-speed transmission.
Considering military vehicles are rarely designed for speed, the bike is not as mighty as some might expect, with its engine producing just 32 ps (31.5 hp) at 6,200 rpm and 28 lb-ft of torque. Instead, the bike excels in ruggedness and reliability, which are of paramount importance in the military.
This particular unit comes in Olive Drab with matching fenders and a Black solo rider seat and features a simple tubular chassis, telescopic forks, front and rear disc brakes, and twin shock absorbers in the rear.
To maintain simplicity, low weight, and minimal maintenance, the MT500’s bodywork is mainly made from plastic. The riders can make use of a package rack located behind the seat.
This 1998 MT500 is a rare electric start example and is offered with no reserve via Mecum. It will go under the hammer in late January as part of the Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction.
The MT in its name stands for “military transport,” describing its intended purpose. Harley-Davidson designed it for the U.S. military as a modern iteration of the classic WLA from WWII.
Developed as a direct evolution of the British-made Armstrong MT500, the MT500 dual sport motorcycle is powered by the same 500cc Rotax engine. This was an Austrian-built single-cylinder air-cooled engine that sported a single overhead cam, four valves, and a built-in five-speed transmission.
Considering military vehicles are rarely designed for speed, the bike is not as mighty as some might expect, with its engine producing just 32 ps (31.5 hp) at 6,200 rpm and 28 lb-ft of torque. Instead, the bike excels in ruggedness and reliability, which are of paramount importance in the military.
This particular unit comes in Olive Drab with matching fenders and a Black solo rider seat and features a simple tubular chassis, telescopic forks, front and rear disc brakes, and twin shock absorbers in the rear.
To maintain simplicity, low weight, and minimal maintenance, the MT500’s bodywork is mainly made from plastic. The riders can make use of a package rack located behind the seat.
This 1998 MT500 is a rare electric start example and is offered with no reserve via Mecum. It will go under the hammer in late January as part of the Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction.