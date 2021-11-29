Custom Harley-Davidson FLH Electra-Glide Embraces Stripped-Down Bobber Aesthetics

Taking your eyes off this bespoke gem is potentially the hardest thing you’ll do today. Twelve years have passed since Hideya Togashi founded Hide Motorcycle on the outskirts of Tokyo, and it's unlikely that he’ll be resting on his laurels anytime soon.
Custom bobbers have been Togashi’s specialty since day one, though the Japanese craftsman will gladly delve into other genres from time to time. Recently, Hideya was joined by a young apprentice named Naoya Watari, thus accelerating the pace at which this workshop’s fascinating exploits progress.
In the following paragraphs, we’ll be inspecting how they’ve transformed a beefy 1970 Harley-Davidson FLH 1200 Electra-Glide into bobber-style bespoke artwork. Milwaukee’s tourer is powered by a humungous Shovelhead engine that’s good for up to 58 hp and 70 pound-feet (95 Nm) of crushing torque. The 45-degree V-twin – which is paired with a four-speed gearbox – features an electric starter motor, two valves per cylinder, and a compression ratio of 8.0:1.
In stock form, this bad boy moves a colossal weight of about 750 pounds (340 kg), though we’ll bet that’s no longer the case following Hide’s makeover. When the donor had been delivered to their garage, Togashi-san and his sidekick wasted no time discarding the bike’s factory outfit in its entirety. Additionally, the duo got rid of Electra-Glide's fat saddle and massaged the frame to tighten its proportions, then they moved on to the suspension department.
BSA’s repurposed drum brake. With these goodies in place, it was time to address the beast’s powertrain.
By installing a high-performance cam and fresh pistons, the moto shamans were able to increase the Shovelhead’s displacement to a whopping 1,340cc. The aforementioned modules are joined by a brand-new primary belt drive, Dynatek ignition hardware, and an S&S Cycle carburetor, which inhales via a bespoke velocity stack. Ultimately, this whole shebang was concluded with a nickel-plated exhaust system that’s been manufactured in-house. Moving on to the bodywork, we find a unique selection of aluminum components, including a curvy rear fender and one gorgeous fuel tank.
In between, you will also spot a custom seat pan topped with seamless upholstery, while the cockpit flaunts a cross-braced handlebar and aftermarket grips. There’s a one-off jockey shifter located on the left-hand side of the gas chamber and the clutch is operated by foot, which explains why there’s only a single lever in sight. For the final touches, HM outsourced an old tractor’s retro headlamp, pairing it with a round taillight from their own bolt-on catalog.
