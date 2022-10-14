1962 Harley Duo-Glide in Mint Restored Condition Shines Chrome Cool and Black Class

Since it came out of the assembly line six decades ago, it covered 27,558 miles (44,350 kilometers) until it switched hands this summer. The new owner took great pride in restoring the beautiful classic hog, retaining as much of the original parts as technically possible. However, no expense or exigence was cut in making this FL Duo-Glide not just road-worthy but an absolute motorcycling brilliance.
At autoevolution, we have some distinct classic Harleys starring our articles, truly remarkable in their own right, but this masterpiece is in a class of its own. Described as “show-quality throughout” – and the gallery stands solid proof in favor of this statement – the bike is as uncompromisingly beautiful as its black-jacket/white-tie dress code.
Owned by MS Classic Cars, this stunning piece of American engineering benefits from the luxury of having gone through a very laborious restoration, with every single component taken apart, inspected, and then rebuilt or replaced.
The frame, swing arm, and exterior sheet metal parts – minus the front fender – got a media blasting treatment before being repainted in the original black shade. The front fender was deemed beyond repair and replaced with a new reproduction.
The mirror-polished chrome is in faultless condition, but the speedometer housing on the tank retains the original patina. The marks of time are also nostalgically visible on the air cleaner, but only to underline the beauty of the restoration.
New wiring harnesses, switches, reconditioned original wheel hubs (with new stainless-steel spokes), and rebuilt powertrain present the future owner with many riding chapters to add to this motorcycle’s history.
The sixty-year-old hog heart is a 74 CID (1,207 cubic centimeters) V-Twin Panhead that makes 55 bhp. This engine had its cylinders bored, received new pistons and rings, and ground and lapped valves and heads. It runs like a fairytale; play the video to hear it purring with dignity. The bike is not yet available for sale, but check with the current owner for details.
classic Harley, the suspension got special attention, with the front forks rebuilt with new tubes and seals. Re-chromed covers, new top covers, and new rubber mounts adorn the freshly painted shocks.
New gaskets and seals make this engine airtight, and the rebuilt generator and carburetor only complement the level of mechanical devotion the restorer put into his work. Both primary transmission and clutch have new inner and outer covers and gaskets. The new chain will offer the next owner the joy of long, worry-free rides.
In 1962, motorcycles had no audio systems; the only sound the rider would hear was from the exhaust pipes. There is a saying among the two-wheel errant society: “Loud pipes save lives” - and this hog got its original exhausts covered in a fresh layer of chrome and new mufflers installed.
All lights - ignition, side, turn, brake, and headlight – work perfectly. So does the horn, by the way, should anyone care to ask. Although classic bikes rarely need it - their unmistakable mumble is the best acoustic warning for everyone. The tires – with white collars around the wheel hubs – are brand-new 16” Shinko E-240s, a superb choice for this ageless classic black-and-white Harley-Davidson Duo-Glide from 1962.
