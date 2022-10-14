USAF Harley-Davidson V-Rod Is So Extreme It Has Machine Gun Rounds for Grips

We’ve had plenty of opportunities these past few years to dive into the world of custom Harley-Davidsons, especially the ones born over in Europe, and most of the time we were treated with great machines for our efforts. Including some that for one reason or another are a tribute to some military branch or unit.
The Harley-Davidson V-Rod we’re here to look at today is part of that category. It’s a nod to the U.S. Air Force (USAF), with big black letters stating exactly that on the massively sculpted fuel tank of the two-wheeler. Other markings here and there, like danger warnings, or markings of kills in the form of bombs on the body, or black skulls dangling from the side, reinforce that statement.
The bike was modified this way by a German custom garage we haven’t talked about before, but we’ll cover extensively from now on. It’s called Bullock, and has been at it, modifying vehicles, for the past 21 years.
The USAF V-Rod you’re looking at got the USAF treatment for an unknown customer, and the result is simply stunning. Aside for what we mentioned above, the bike even comes with machine gun cartridges in grips at the end of the handlebar – it’s a purely visual enhancement, but one so effective it could leave you speechless.
Draped in matt olive on the modified body bits, the bike rides on 18-inch wheels, makes use modified brakes and a Bad Boy Customs exhaust system, and, to make the USAF reference complete, even has a matching helmet next to it.
The phrase “1st Recon 507 Airborne” is written on the helmet and, even if we can’t be sure of that, it’s probably a nod to the Fort Benning-born 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment which served during the Second World War in three major battles, namely D-Day, the Battle of the Bulge and Operation Varsity.
In ususal style of German custom garages, Bullock does not say how much the USAF Harley-Davidson V-Rod cost to put together.
