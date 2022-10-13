Harley-Davidson Issues Recall for the RH975 Nightster Due to Handlebar That May Break

On August 4th, the Harley-Davidson Technical Subcommittee was informed of an allegation by a rider that the left side of the handlebar broke off while riding his 2022 model year H-D RH975 Nightster. The motorcycle manufacturer promptly initiated a root cause investigation.
One month later, the Milwaukee-based company became aware of one additional claim potentially related to the aforementioned condition. Following lab tests that included a thorough examination of the welds, Harley-Davidson singled out weld variability as the root cause. The supplier - Vietnam Precision Industrial No. 1 Co. – estimates that 1.63 percent of the handlebars fitted to the recalled population may feature inadequate welds.
In light of this data, the matter was escalated to the Field Action Committee, then to the Executive Decision Authority. As implied by the headline, H-D decided on a recall to address this issue because it presents an unreasonable safety risk to the rider in the event of the handlebar separating while riding.
On the upside for all parties involved, Harley-Davidson isn’t aware of accidents or injuries related to the described condition. The handlebar, which bears part number 55801154, will be replaced with an updated part at no cost to the customer. Known owners will be informed of the recall between October 18th and October 25th by first-class mail. The remedy handlebar has the same part number as the potentially defective handlebar.
H-D highlights that handlebars installed on the RH975 Nightster beginning on September 9th are not affected by the recall condition. A grand total of 1,074 units are called back, all of these bikes produced for the 2022 model year. Build dates range from December 6th, 2021 to September 9th, 2022.
Tipping the scales at 481 pounds (218 kilograms) in running order, the RH975 Nightster takes its mojo from the Revolution Max 975T V-twin engine. The short-stroke design features a 66-millimeter stroke and 97-millimeter bore to create a displacement of 487.7 cubic centimeters per cylinder. Good for 90 horsepower at 7,500 revolutions per minute, the Sportster-styled RH975 Nightster is currently available from $13,499 before taxes and options.
