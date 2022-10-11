Kitschy 1949 Harley-Davidson Comes With Real Gold, Is Cheaper Than You'd Think

I personally am not a big fan of gold (the material) or golden (the color) used on vehicles of any kind. To these eyes, any use of them makes the four- or two-wheeler look kitschy, cheap even, despite the presence of the precious material.
Luckily, there aren’t all that many builds out there going for the gold look. Sadly, we just stumbled upon one, a 1949 Harley-Davidson even, that is now for sale on an European specialized website.
We’re not told the name of the garage behind this contraption, but we are informed this is an “absolutely unique” machine. What makes it so is the use of “real gold,” although we can’t be sure how many of the golden parts on the bike (many of them, from the front fork to the various covers on the engine and even the wires of the wheels, are wrapped in said hues) use the actual metal.
If you can somehow get past the kitschy look of the Harley, then you discover a rather interesting build. The frame holds a 96ci engine enhanced with S&S Super Stock cylinder heads, S&S carburetor and filters, and Accel ignition.
We’re not told the output numbers for the engine, but it sends all of it to the ground by means of HPU-sourced wheels. According to the listing on MotoScout, the bike shows only 490 km (304 miles) of use since it was made, so those wheels haven’t traveled very far.
With all the gold bits on it, and its age, you’d expect the machine to be on the expensive side of things. Yet, the asking price is of just 49,000 CHF, which would mean about the same in American dollars. What’s more, the shop selling the bike, Switzerland-based crew called Swiss Lightweight Composites (SLC), is also open to exchanges.
We’re not told the name of the garage behind this contraption, but we are informed this is an “absolutely unique” machine. What makes it so is the use of “real gold,” although we can’t be sure how many of the golden parts on the bike (many of them, from the front fork to the various covers on the engine and even the wires of the wheels, are wrapped in said hues) use the actual metal.
If you can somehow get past the kitschy look of the Harley, then you discover a rather interesting build. The frame holds a 96ci engine enhanced with S&S Super Stock cylinder heads, S&S carburetor and filters, and Accel ignition.
We’re not told the output numbers for the engine, but it sends all of it to the ground by means of HPU-sourced wheels. According to the listing on MotoScout, the bike shows only 490 km (304 miles) of use since it was made, so those wheels haven’t traveled very far.
With all the gold bits on it, and its age, you’d expect the machine to be on the expensive side of things. Yet, the asking price is of just 49,000 CHF, which would mean about the same in American dollars. What’s more, the shop selling the bike, Switzerland-based crew called Swiss Lightweight Composites (SLC), is also open to exchanges.