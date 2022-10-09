Jason Momoa's Passion for Bikes Remains Intact, Adds Three More Custom Motorcycles

If you’ve ever stumbled upon Jason Momoa’s social media profile, it’s impossible to have missed the fact that he’s an avid biker. And he just added three more custom motorcycles to his collection.
It’s been a long time since Jason Momoa became famous and he's now a household name. His breakthrough role was the one of Khal Drogo in the Game of Thrones series, although he only appeared for one season. He went on to star in several other shows, including Frontier and See, and big-budget films like Dune and Aquaman, and he’s now to appear as a villain in Fast X.
In real life, some of his hobbies include spending time in nature and bikes. He has an extensive collection of motorcycles from different brands, but the one that he prefers most is Harley-Davidson. In fact, he even has an apparel collection with the motorcycle manufacturer.
Although he has just announced that two of his upcoming films, The Last Manhunt and Slumberland, will both premiere on November 18, he still has time to add more bikes to his ever-growing collection.
Momoa has just added not one, but three motorcycles to his collection, a 1939 Harley-Davidson UL, a 1939 Harley-Davidson EL, and a 1941 Harley-Davidson EL. He collaborated with Florida-based Wisco Speed Shop for the project, which built the vintage bikes specifically for the actor.
About a month ago, the shop revealed via Instagram Stories that they were working on one of the bikes for him, the 1941 EL Chopper, writing that the bike was "almost done for the big man." But they didn't share, at the time, that he had bought two more.
The same shop revealed the addition on Friday, October 7, writing: "Big thank you to [Jason Momoa]." It added, "Your 1939 UL, 1939 EL, and 1941 EL WISCO Choppers are ready!" The custom builds all come with a worn-out, vintage look. The shop didn't reveal whether the bikes come with the original engines, but its official Instagram description writes that they use "handmade parts and seats."
Besides the three additions, his garage hosts both modern and vintage cars, including a modified Harley-Davidson Road King, a 2021 Pan American, a 1956 Panhead, a 2020 Livewire, and a custom Vallkree Drifter Electric Motorbike, among others. But he’s nowhere near done.
In real life, some of his hobbies include spending time in nature and bikes. He has an extensive collection of motorcycles from different brands, but the one that he prefers most is Harley-Davidson. In fact, he even has an apparel collection with the motorcycle manufacturer.
Although he has just announced that two of his upcoming films, The Last Manhunt and Slumberland, will both premiere on November 18, he still has time to add more bikes to his ever-growing collection.
Momoa has just added not one, but three motorcycles to his collection, a 1939 Harley-Davidson UL, a 1939 Harley-Davidson EL, and a 1941 Harley-Davidson EL. He collaborated with Florida-based Wisco Speed Shop for the project, which built the vintage bikes specifically for the actor.
About a month ago, the shop revealed via Instagram Stories that they were working on one of the bikes for him, the 1941 EL Chopper, writing that the bike was "almost done for the big man." But they didn't share, at the time, that he had bought two more.
The same shop revealed the addition on Friday, October 7, writing: "Big thank you to [Jason Momoa]." It added, "Your 1939 UL, 1939 EL, and 1941 EL WISCO Choppers are ready!" The custom builds all come with a worn-out, vintage look. The shop didn't reveal whether the bikes come with the original engines, but its official Instagram description writes that they use "handmade parts and seats."
Besides the three additions, his garage hosts both modern and vintage cars, including a modified Harley-Davidson Road King, a 2021 Pan American, a 1956 Panhead, a 2020 Livewire, and a custom Vallkree Drifter Electric Motorbike, among others. But he’s nowhere near done.