2013 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim Has a Bad Attitude Custom Look, Yours for $40,000

If you’re in the market for a used Harley-Davidson and a Softail Slim from about a decade ago is your cup of tea, then you should get ready to lighten your bank account by about $10,000, which is the sum these things go on the used market.
That’s the minimum you need to get a decent condition one, but if you have enough nerve and financial reserves, you could go for a custom machine of this kind that is priced four times as much.
We found a re-made 2013 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim, for instance, going on a specialized website over in Europe for no less than $40,000. True, is a barely used two-wheeler, with just about 7,500 km (4,660 miles) on the clock and a bad attitude custom look, but still, a rather expensive one.
The bike was put together by a Switzerland-based crew called Swiss Lightweight Composites (SLC) in the image of a classic racer, as they say. The bike’s powertrain is the stock one, meaning the two-cylinder 1,689cc linked to a 6-speed transmission (and now running a flap exhaust system), but the look is no longer stock, having been significantly changed by SLC.
The bike looks like it’s lost a lot of weight thanks to the fitting of thin, multi-spoke chrome wheels, the removal of the large rear fender, and the changing of the fuel tank (on which the speedometer now sits). The light-toned paint chosen for the carbon bodywork helps with that as well.
The modified Softail is a fresh build, being listed as a 2022 creation on Motoscout, where its makers are trying to sell it for 39,800 CHF. There is a little mention there that says “exchange is possible,” so if you happen to sit on a worthy machine SLC might be needing, there’s a chance you could swap that for this one.
We found a re-made 2013 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim, for instance, going on a specialized website over in Europe for no less than $40,000. True, is a barely used two-wheeler, with just about 7,500 km (4,660 miles) on the clock and a bad attitude custom look, but still, a rather expensive one.
The bike was put together by a Switzerland-based crew called Swiss Lightweight Composites (SLC) in the image of a classic racer, as they say. The bike’s powertrain is the stock one, meaning the two-cylinder 1,689cc linked to a 6-speed transmission (and now running a flap exhaust system), but the look is no longer stock, having been significantly changed by SLC.
The bike looks like it’s lost a lot of weight thanks to the fitting of thin, multi-spoke chrome wheels, the removal of the large rear fender, and the changing of the fuel tank (on which the speedometer now sits). The light-toned paint chosen for the carbon bodywork helps with that as well.
The modified Softail is a fresh build, being listed as a 2022 creation on Motoscout, where its makers are trying to sell it for 39,800 CHF. There is a little mention there that says “exchange is possible,” so if you happen to sit on a worthy machine SLC might be needing, there’s a chance you could swap that for this one.