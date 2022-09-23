Harley-Davidson Snowflake Sounds All Mushy, Can Hold Its Own

Read this word: snowflake. What’s the first thing that pops into your head? White? Fluffy? Mushy? Soft? All of them, probably. Harley-Davidson? Not a chance. Yet here it is: the Harley-Davidson Snowflake.
Back in the day when it was not wearing this name, the motorcycle was fully fledged, all-American, mean to the bone Breakout 114. In some sense, it not only remains so, but thanks to an infusion of German design and ideas, has become even more. Only to be ruined by choice of post-conversion name.
The choice was made by the crew responsible for modifying the Breakout, the Germans from over at Bundnerbike. The name probably reflects the many body parts of the bike draped in white, meaning the front fork, fenders, fuel tank, and even the frame.
The modifications the Germans made to the Breakout do not limit themselves to a new paint job, of course. Pretty much the entire Bundnerbike talent was thrown into the fight, and now the motorcycle is as different from stock as possible, without going overboard.
The fuel tank has been extended, the number plate holder moved to one side to make room for the wider rear, the fender at the back was replaced with one capable of supporting new LED lamps, a new, but Harley-sourced handlebar was fitted, and a leather saddle sits cradled almost midway.
Engine-wise, the Breakout retains the stock powerplant, only it now breathes through a custom air filter at one end and a KessTech exhaust system at the other.
The Harley-Davidson Snowflake was shown for the first time a few years ago, and its build price and current whereabouts are not known. Chances are, Bundnerbike says, that if you see it passing you on the road, you’d probably not feel like you’ve been touched by a snowflake, but blown away by a snowstorm.
Maybe that would have been a more suitable name for it…
