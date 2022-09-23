Harley-Davidson Grayracer Is an Iron Full of Muscle, Went to Spanish Gym

We all know that with a little bit of effort and determination, every type of human body, no matter its condition, can be brought to tip-top shape. Looking at this modified Harley-Davidson motorcycle, it seems that is true for motorcycles as well.
In the case of a motorcycle, all you need for that to happen if find the right gym, and a coach with the right ideas. In the case of the bike here, that gym (and coach) would be Spain-based Lord Drake Kustoms, and these guys are full of right ideas.
The bike before our eyes is called Grayracer, and it’s meant a café-racer modification of an Iron 883, the short and stubby cruiser Harley itself advertises as a stripped-down machine with a “legendary profile.”
It’s that profile that changed a lot in the Lord Drake conversion, as thanks to the added bits and the modifications made the Iron it looks a lot more beefier and potent.
The biggest change is visible at the rear, which now sits much higher off the wheel than in stock form, and the seat is much more streamlined. The fuel tank was swapped as well, while a bunch of smaller components, like turn signals, air filter, and short, downward-pointing exhaust, also sourced from the aftermarket.
The bike was propped on Ohlins shocks at the rear, while the opposite end benefits from Biltwell handlebars. The engine itself remains the stock one, but a remapping was done, although if and how that affected performance is not mentioned.
When all was said and done, the motorcycle got powder coated in a matte gray finish, accented here and there by black and orange details.
The Harley-Davidson Grayracer is one of Lord Drake’s most recent builds, but like all the others before it, comes surrounded by a small but significant mystery: how much it cost to be put together.
