Harley-Davidson Softail Deuce Goes Down the Bobber Path, Gets Where It Was Going

Look all you want today on the bike maker’s official website, and you’ll not find a Harley-Davidson running a carburetor. That means those with a passion for this type of now ancient hardware have only one option left: find a bike of old, and take possession of it.
Once that is out of the way, one could have some custom work done to it as well, while they’re at it. That’s what some Spanish guy did with his carbureted Softail Deuce, part of a family that has been on Milwaukee’s table from 1999 to 2007.
This particular bike was put together in the American factory back in 2000, but the Softail was sent a few years back to a Spanish garage called Lord Drake Kustoms for some extensive work that would eventually have it transformed into a bobber, with (or should we say without) all the bells and whistles of a type of custom born a very, very long time ago.
The first thing the shop did was fit in there, out back, a wider wheel, in this case, a 250 mm piece that, admittedly, looks off from some angles, but so right from others. Up front, a multi-spoke wheel with a larger diameter lifts the bike’s nose up, to make it stand tall and proud in front of the camera.
The dropped rear end is where a Biltwell seat was fitted to support the rider, who will have to really reach to get their hands on the hanging handlebar.
Mechanically, we’re not told of any changes, other than the fitting of a classic air filter and a Vance & Hines exhaust for better breathing and a more pronounced sound.
The bobber-ized Deuce is still listed by Lord Drake on its website, but with no mention of price or its current whereabouts.
