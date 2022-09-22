Oh So Orange Harley-Davidson Night Rod Must Be Visible From Space

In the world of custom motorcycle builders, the color chosen for whatever project is perhaps even more important than the parts used for the build. After all, it is the color that needs to send the proper message across, it dresses all the mechanical and design work in the proper clothing, and it’s the element viewers will probably remember the most.
Because black has that strange trait of making everything look better, it is the color custom shops choose the most. A guy from Estonia named Fredy Jaates likes black too, but as we’ve seen as we went through his very extensive portfolio, he doesn’t like it as much as chrome (used on this bike as well), red, and white. Why, even orange, a bright variety of it, seems to be on his menu.
Just to give you an example of how powerful the choice of color is for a custom bike, just look at the converted 2007 Night Rod we have here. It has all the required mechanical bits to make it a worthy investment, and the styling to make it quite the sight on the road, but it’s most likely that bright and omnipresent orange we’ll most associate with this build.
The color, so potent it gives the impression astronauts could probably see it from space, is generously spread on pretty much everything, from the five-spoke wheels to the frame, fuel tank, and even the bags attached to the rear.
As said, this is a Night Rod, which makes it a VRSCD, but some elements for the project, namely the exhaust system and rear suspension, were borrowed from the first member of the Harley muscle bike family, the VRSCA.
The idea behind the build was to transform muscle into touring, and for that to happen a touring-style seat was added, but also the aforementioned saddlebags. The idea somehow fits, but we still are under the impression all that orange spoils the fun.
The unnamed orange Harley-Davidson Night Rod is one of Jaates’ earliest ideas, and we have no info on the build price or its current whereabouts.
Just to give you an example of how powerful the choice of color is for a custom bike, just look at the converted 2007 Night Rod we have here. It has all the required mechanical bits to make it a worthy investment, and the styling to make it quite the sight on the road, but it’s most likely that bright and omnipresent orange we’ll most associate with this build.
The color, so potent it gives the impression astronauts could probably see it from space, is generously spread on pretty much everything, from the five-spoke wheels to the frame, fuel tank, and even the bags attached to the rear.
As said, this is a Night Rod, which makes it a VRSCD, but some elements for the project, namely the exhaust system and rear suspension, were borrowed from the first member of the Harley muscle bike family, the VRSCA.
The idea behind the build was to transform muscle into touring, and for that to happen a touring-style seat was added, but also the aforementioned saddlebags. The idea somehow fits, but we still are under the impression all that orange spoils the fun.
The unnamed orange Harley-Davidson Night Rod is one of Jaates’ earliest ideas, and we have no info on the build price or its current whereabouts.