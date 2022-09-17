Harley-Davidson "Gunship" Only Needs Weapons to Scare Soldiers Off the Battlefield

Harley-Davidson motorcycles are no strangers to battlefields. During World War Two, some Milwaukee-made machines called WLA served the needs of Allied forces in large numbers, with some 90,000 of them being made for the task at hand. Few of them however overstepped their role as means of transport, to be used as fighting war machines.
The 2015 Breakout we have here looks like it could easily scare some soldiers off the battlefield, though, if only someone decided to weaponize it. And it’s all owed, mostly, to the incredible-looking paint that wraps around the entire thing.
The hue is called Gunship Gray and was applied onto the two-wheeler by a French custom shop called Melk, which specializes first and foremost in paint jobs. Melk says the choice of color for this build was meant to “purify the Breakout as much as possible,” and for what it’s worth, it’s a stunning choice, made even more exciting by the careful use of black on things like the background for the front LED light, upper fork tube, and license plate.
The paint was not the only modification made to the Breakout, and some other, aftermarket pieces of hardware made it onto the machine as well. Things like an Arlen Ness air filter and mirrors, adjustable lowering kit, or Thunderbike mini LED indicators, they all work together with Harley-supplied bits (footpegs, pedal pad, grips, and selector) to make for a very convincing build.
To top it all off, Melk went for a custom exhaust system, slapped to one side of the bike for better breathing and a more pronounced sound.
The unnamed Harley-Davidson Breakout (we nicknamed it Gunship for the obvious reasons) is bike number six in the shop's portfolio, and it's still listed on its website. Sadly, with no mention of how much it cost to make, or any hints of its current whereabouts.
