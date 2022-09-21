Harley-Davidson Killer Whale Sounds More Fearsome Than It Actually Is

In the world of sea and ocean creatures, the name killer whale is meant to send shivers down everybody’s spines. It refers to an aquatic species that is at the top of its food chain, feeding on both fish and marine mammals.
It’s just that the name is wrong, because the creature is not a killer for sports, but out of necessity, and it’s not a whale per se, but more of a dolphin. That’s why most of us know it as the orca, which is, we must admit, both a more fitting and a less frightening choice.
So, when someone decides to make a custom Harley-Davidson and chooses the Killer Whale phrase for a name, we kind of expect the end result to be truly fearsome. But, just like in the case of the real deal, the choice seems off for some reason.
The Harley-Davidson Killer Whale is a build handled by a Spanish garage that seems to have a soft spot for naming its creations after wild things: FiberBull. It’s based on a once stock V-Rod of the first generation, one that now wears some effective modifications to make stand out from its former self, and an all-black paint job that makes the choice of name for it even more unfitting.
But enough about that, and let’s talk a bit about the physical traits of the two-wheeled contraption. The V-Rod now wears a body kit that includes custom elements like the airbox, rear mudguard, side covers, and air filter cover, all made in fiberglass. The fuel tank is also modified, as are the fenders and custom seat.
The bike rides on all-black wheels, with the rear one enlarged to a width of 240 mm, and supported by a custom suspension system. The engine itself, and its capabilities, seem to have remained unchanged.
FiberBull does not say how much the Harley-Davidson Killer Whale cost to make, and because it’s an older build, its current whereabouts are also unknown.
